Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Buy select LG OLED evo TV and get free installation

We’ve got this! 

Buy select LG OLED evo TV and get free installation

08/02/2024 - 08/15/2024

Promotion Details
Terms & Conditions

How to Claim

 

Customers who purchased a select LG OLED evo TV need to follow below process to receive a free installation service

Step 1. Purchase one of LG OLED TV below

Step 2. Upon order confirmation, you will receive an email with your key code for free installation service

Step 3. Once you receive an email, please reach out to Quick Contractor (LG@quickcontractors.com) with your key code and an order number

Step 4. Arrange your installation schedule with Quick Contractors

What you are getting

 

Do you want to mount your TV on the wall?

 

Customers who purchase LG OLED evo C4 TV are eligible for standard TV installation (value of $289.99)

Customers who purchase LG OLED evo G4 TV are eligible for on-wall TV installation (value of $399.99)