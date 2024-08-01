Buy select LG OLED evo TV and get free installation

Disclaimer:

* Offer valid on lg.com/ca, while quantities last. Between August 2, 2024 and August 15, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), if you live within a designated area (identified below), when you purchase an LG OLED evo C4 65”, 77” or 83” 4K Smart TV (OLED65C4PUA, OLED77C4PUA or OLED83C4PUA) or an LG OLED evo G4 65”, 77” or 83” 4K Smart TV (OLED65G4SUB, OLED77G4WUA or OLED83G4WUA), you will receive an email with a keycode that you can use at QuickContractors.Com Inc. (Quick Contractors) to have your new LG TV installed for free. Purchases of the C4 models qualify for free wall mounting installation and purchases of the G4 models qualify for free wall mounting, plus on-wall wire concealment installation.(See below for details on the installation service.) Offer is only available in the cities listed below and only for wall mounting onto drywall; offer is not available for mounting onto brick, stone, concrete or metal studded walls, or for installation over a fireplace. To take advantage of this offer, you must contact Quick Contractors by email at LG@quickcontractors.com by September 15, 2024 (11:59 pm ET) and directly arrange for your installation. All installations must be completed by October 15, 2024. To book your installation, you must provide Quick Contractors with your order number and keycode. Quick Contractors will verify your order number with LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG Canada). LG Canada is not responsible for the installation; nor will it arrange for the installation. Wall brackets required for installation are included in the box for all models except the LG OLED evo G4 65” 4K Smart TV (OLED65G4SUB). For all purchases of this model TV, a free LG slim wall mount (WB22EGB) will be automatically added to cart as a gift with purchase and will ship with the TV. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other offer or promotion (except the LG $50 Welcome Coupon). Commercial sales excluded. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. LG Canada reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice. No rain checks will be offered.

Cities Where Offer Available

Barrie / Calgary / Charlottetown / Edmonton / Fredericton / Halifax / Hamilton / Kelowna / Kitchener / London / Markham / Mississauga / Montreal / Niagara Region / Oshawa / Ottawa / Quebec City / Regina / Saint John / Saskatoon / Sherbrooke / Thunder Bay / Toronto / Vancouver / Victoria / Windsor / Winnipeg / St. John’s Newfoundland

Installation Services

LG OLED evo C4 Models

Wall Mounting Installation

• Review installation with customer at start of work.

• Remove packaging and inspect the unit for visible damage. Run screen test to ensure TV is working prior to installation.

• Locate suitable wall to install wall mount bracket.

• Install the wall mount according to manufacturer specifications and hang TV.

• Connect up to three external devices to TV. Customer must supply all cables (e.g., HDMI; A/C) required for connection to external devices at time of installation for connection to be performed.

• Final clean-up of job site.

Services Not Included

• Disposal of the old unit or the packaging.

• Mounting onto brick, stone, concrete or metal studded walls, or over a fireplace.

• Locating the electrical outlet behind the TV on the wall.

• Running and concealing wires from additional devices connecting to the TV.

• Any fees associated with the connection of more than three external devices. Such fees will be the responsibility of the customer (not LG Canada).

• Any fees arising from customer cancelling appointment with less than 24h notice or missing appointment. Such fees will be the responsibility of the customer (not LG Canada).

LG OLED evo G4 Models

Wall Mounting, plus On-Wall Wire Concealment Installation

• Review installation with customer at start of work.

• Remove packaging and inspect the unit for visible damage. Run screen test to ensure TV is working prior to installation.

• Locate suitable wall to install wall mount bracket.

• Install the wall mount according to manufacturer specifications, hang TV and conceal wires (using up to 3 ft of white conduit).

• Connect up to three external devices to TV. Customer must supply all cables (e.g., HDMI; A/C) required for connection to external devices at time of installation for connection and concealment to be performed.

• Final clean-up of job site.

Services Not Included

• Disposal of the old unit or the packaging.

• Mounting onto brick, stone, concrete or metal studded walls, or over a fireplace.

• Locating the electrical outlet behind the TV on the wall.

• The installer will supply and install up to 3 ft of white conduit to conceal wires. For distances beyond 3 ft, customer (not LG Canada) will be responsible to pay for charges relating to using additional white conduit.

• Any fees associated with the connection of more than three external devices. Such fees will be the responsibility of the customer (not LG Canada).

• Any fees arising from customer cancelling appointment with less than 24h notice or missing appointment. Such fees will be the responsibility of the customer (not LG Canada).

o EN: “Until August 15, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), receive a code to redeem a free TV installation by Quick Contractors. Click here for details.”