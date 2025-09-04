Disclaimer:







Available with purchase of select products, on LG.ca; while supplies last. To receive a full refund, the gift with purchase must be included with any returns. One product per person, per household based on shipping address. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer (except the LG Welcome Coupon of $50). Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Commercial sales are excluded. Financing available unconditionally interest free with certain terms and credit approval. Other conditions apply.