Disclaimer:

*Available May 16 – May 29, 2025, with purchase of a new LG gram 2in1 laptop (16T90TP-G.AA75A9) on LG.ca, while supplies last. Each purchase qualifies for one new (1) Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for a year. Fifteen (15) days after your purchase date, LG will send you an email with confirmation of eligibility and instructions for accessing the subscription. Please note that subscription activation must occur within 90 days following the receipt of the confirmation email from LG. This offer is subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer (except the LG Welcome Coupon of $50). No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, delivery dates cannot be guaranteed. Commercial sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.