*Available to Canadian residents between December 13 – 19, 2024 (11:59 p.m. ET), 2024 with purchase of a select new LG monitor, on LG.ca; while supplies last. One product per person, per household based on shipping address. LG gaming pad will appear at check out and shipped with the LG monitor; the Corsair package will be shipped separately after the 15-day return period has concluded. If you decide to return the LG monitor, the LG gaming pad must be returned to receive a full refund the LG monitor. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer (except the LG Welcome Coupon). No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Commercial sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.