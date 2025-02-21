Disclaimer:

* Some exclusions apply. Offer valid on LG.ca. Between January 9 to April 2, 2025 when you purchase one of the following qualifying LG WashTower™ or LG WashCombos™ Laundry Products you can receive a virtual VISA® prepaid non-reloadable card (“Card”) valued at C$200: WKE100HWA, WKEX200HWA, WKEX200HGA, WKEX200HVA, WKEX200HBA, WKGX201HBA, WKEX300HBA, SWWE50N3, WKHC152HWA, WKHC252HBA, WM3555HVA, WM6998HBA (® Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under licence by Equitable Bank.) Offer available on purchases made in the LG VIP Shop. Commercial sales excluded. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Returns: If you choose to return the product, the Card will be subject to forfeiture.

Offer will also be available, from January 9 to April 2, 2025, at participating Canadian retailers authorized to sell new LG products. See list below and check with retailer for details.

For purchases made on LG.ca and at participating Canadian retailers, you will have until May 15th, 2025 (11:59 pm ET) to redeem your Card. To start the redemption process, click here. Once your purchase is verified, you will receive an email from a financial services firm with an activation code and instructions on how to redeem and activate your Card. You must follow the indicated steps for redemption and activation. Please ensure you print a copy of your Card or save the Card number, CVV and expiration date before exiting the activation page, as this information will only be displayed once. Your Card is virtual and does not come in a physical format. It can only be used for purchases made online or over the phone, where VISA® is accepted. Some exclusions may apply. Please verify with the retailer where you intend to use Your Card. Your Card will only be active for 12 months following issuance. When your Card expires, the balance on the Card will revert to zero. Please ensure you use your balance prior to expiry. Purchases made in a foreign currency will be subject to exchange rate conversion and an additional fee.

Offer cannot be applied to previous purchases. Offer only available on purchases of new (not refurbished, reconditioned or resold) products. Maximum one Card per household (based on home address). A limited number of Cards will be available for redemption; offer only available while supplies last. No rain checks will be offered. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice.

See below for full details on this offer.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

This offer is only available for legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province of residence and who choose to participate ("Participant") in the Load Up on Rewards promotion ("Promotion"). By participating in this Promotion, Participants unconditionally agree to accept, comply with and abide by these terms and conditions (“Promotion Terms”), which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion. Whether a Participant receives their gift with purchase is contingent upon fulfilling all of the requirements set forth herein.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (“LG Canada”) is offering a limited time promotional offer in connection with the purchase of a new qualifying LG WashTower™ or WashCombo™ laundry products (“Qualifying Product”) listed below in Table 1, either online or instore, from a Canadian retailer listed in Table 1 or directly from LG Canada (at LG.ca), as applicable (“Authorized Canadian Retailer”).

Subject to these Promotion Terms, all purchases of Qualifying Products must be made in the promotional period identified below in Table 1 (“Promotional Period”). For the avoidance of doubt, the purchase date shall be determined using the date printed on a paid invoice or receipt.

A limited number of the non-reloadable C$200 virtual VISA® prepaid cards will be available for redemption as gifts with purchase (“Card”). (® Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under licence by Equitable Bank.) This Promotion is only available while quantities last. No rain checks will be offered.

LG Canada reserves the right to modify or cancel this Promotion at any time, without notice.

Participants must follow the steps detailed below in the ‘Redemption Process’ section to redeem their Card. If a Participant’s claim for a Card is valid and made in accordance with these Promotion Terms, the Card shall be sent to the Participant.

Only one Card may be redeemed per household (which is based on home address), for each Qualifying Product, regardless of the quantity of Qualifying Products purchased. Only validated claims will receive a Card.

Table 1 – Qualifying Products, Authorized Canadian Retailers and Promotional Periods.

Qualifying Products Gift With Purchase On LG.ca: WKE100HWA WKEX200HWA WKEX200HGA WKEX200HVA WKEX200HBA WKGX201HBA WKEX300HBA SWWE50N3 WKHC152HWA WKHC252HBA WM3555HVA WM6998HBA At Other Authorized Canadian Retailers: WKE100HWA WKEX200HWA WKEX200HGA WKEX200HVA WKEX200HBA WKGX201HBA WKEX300HBA SWWE50N3 WKHC152HWA WKHC252HBA WM3555HVA WM6998HBA Non-Reloadable C$200 Virtual VISA® Prepaid Card

Authorized Canadian Retailers Promotional Period (1) LG Canada (LG.ca) (2) Appliance Canada (3) Best Buy Canada (4) Brick (5) Canadian Appliance Source (6) City Furniture (7) Coast Appliances (8) Corbeil (9) Costco (10) Dufresne (11) Germain Lariviere (12) Home Depot (13) Home Hardware (14) JC Perreault (15) Kent (16) Leon’s (17) Meubles RD (18) Midland (19) Rona (20) TA Appliances (21) Tanguay (22) Tepperman (23) TG Appliance (24) Trail (25) Visions (26) Others - Authorized retailers of new LG products. (Check with retailer for confirmation of its participation in the Promotion.) January 9, 2025, to April 2nd, 2025





REDEMPTION PROCESS:

The redemption process must be completed online, in accordance with the steps set out below. Following the purchase (from an Authorized Canadian Retailer) of a Qualifying Product during the Promotional Period, Participants must visit LG Canada’s Product Redemption page to provide the information requested in order to validate their purchase and redeem their Card ("Card Redemption"). Participants will be required to provide the following information during the Card Redemption process: name, home address, email address, the Qualifying Product, the serial number of the Qualifying Product, and certain Qualifying Product purchase details (specifically, the Authorized Canadian Retailer where the Qualifying Product was purchased, the purchase date and a legible picture of the proof of purchase).

If any information required to complete the Card Redemption process is missing, this may delay or stop the processing of the Participant’s Card Redemption and may result in the Participant being ineligible to receive the Card. Participants who receive an email stating that additional information is required to complete the Card Redemption process are required to provide the information requested within seven (7) days of the delivery of such email. Failure to provide such information in accordance with the directions set out in the received email and within the above-noted specified time period can, subject to LG Canada’s sole discretion, result in the rejection of the Card Redemption and no Card will be due to the Participant.

Participants will have until May 15th, 2025 (11:59 pm ET), or until quantities of the Card last, to visit the Product Redemption page and apply to redeem their Card, whichever occurs first ("Redemption Period"). Cards will be redeemed based on a first-come first-served basis, determined by the submission of a complete redemption application. If the limited number of available Cards are distributed before a Participant provides the information to complete their application, they will not receive a Card.

Once a Participant’s purchase has been validated, LG Canada will send an email to the Participant advising of this. The Participant’s name, email and home address will be shared with a financial services firm, to facilitate the issuance of the Card by Equitable Bank. The Participant will subsequently receive an email, from the financial services firm, with the activation code and instructions on how to redeem and activate the Card. The Participant must follow the indicated steps for redemption and activation. The Participant should ensure to print a copy of the Card or save the Card number, CVV and expiration date before exiting the activation page, as this information will only be displayed once. The Card is virtual and does not come in a physical format. It can only be used for purchases made online or over the phone, anywhere VISA® is accepted. Some exclusions may apply. Participant should verify with the retailer where they intend to use their Card. The Card will only be active for 12 months following issuance. Issuance occurs shortly before a Participant receives their activation email. When the Card expires, the balance on the Card will revert to zero. Participants should ensure to use the balance prior to expiry. Participants can check the balance on their Card by registering for an account and using the cardholder’s account portal or by contacting cardholder services at help@mycardholdersupport.com or 1-888-988-7348. (Please note, each conversation with a live agent is subject to a $2.00 fee that will be deducted from the balance on the Card.)

PROMOTION RESTRICTIONS:

This Promotion applies only to new Qualifying Products (listed in Table 1) that are purchased from an Authorized Canadian Retailer (listed in Table 1) in accordance with these Promotion Terms and during the Promotional Period. Online purchases from internet auction sites or purchases of open box items, resold, refurbished or reconditioned models, and/or display units are not eligible under this Promotion.

For the avoidance of doubt, this also excludes purchases from eBay, Amazon Marketplace, Best Buy Marketplace or any other similar 3rd party marketplace. Additionally, this Promotion is not valid on free, giveaway, or other complimentary promotional merchandise, even where such merchandise would otherwise be considered a Qualifying Product. (This Promotion does not apply to previous purchases.)

Participants in the Promotion must be individuals who are purchasing the Qualifying Products for their personal use. This Promotion is not applicable to commercial sales. No Card Redemptions by a business, group, organization or other such party will be honored.

Any Qualifying Products purchased in connection with the Card Redemption must not be returned, otherwise the Card will be subject to forfeiture.

Duplicate submissions of Card Redemptions using the same Qualifying Products or otherwise duplicate proofs of purchase will not be accepted and all associated Card Redemptions shall be deemed void.

Providing that the Card Redemption is valid, Participants will receive their Card as soon as commercially possible after validation. Illegible, altered, or mechanically/electronically reproduced proofs of purchase are not eligible and shall not be accepted as part of a Card Redemption. All Card Redemptions become the sole property of LG Canada. Multiple Card Redemption attempts by the same individual may result in the individual and associated claims being disqualified from the Promotion and possibly future promotions. Card Redemptions will be deemed invalid if they are late, illegible, incomplete, damaged, irregular, mutilated, forged, falsified or altered. Mass claims or Card Redemptions that are generated by a script, macro, mechanically or electronically reproduced, automated or from a promotion entry service or automated device, or tampered with in any way, will be disqualified and reported to the appropriate authorities.

Any additional expense incurred in connection with receipt or use of any Card Redemption is the responsibility of the claiming Participant. A Card Redemption may not be transferred, substituted or redeemed for cash.

To reach LG Canada Promotion support please send an email to HA.Redemption@lgepartner.com or call 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00am to 6:00pm (ET) Monday to Friday, with the exception of Canadian public holidays.

To reach cardholder services send an email to help@mycardholdersupport.com . General information on cardholder support is available at https://help.mycardholdersupport.com/portal/en/kb/cs .

PRIVACY POLICY:

By participating in this Promotion, each Participant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information by LG Canada for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Promotion. LG Canada’s Privacy Policy is incorporated herein and available at https://www.lg.com/ca_en/privacy . A Participant’s participation in the Promotion constitutes consent to the Privacy Policy, these Promotion Terms and to receipt of communications about the Promotion via email, phone calls, postal mail or otherwise. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by LG Canada should be addressed to canada.privacy@lge.com .

Additionally, by participating in this Promotion, each Participant consents to their name, email and home address being shared with a financial services firm and Equitable Bank, to facilitate the Participant’s communication with the firm regarding the redemption, activation and use of the Card and the issuance of the Card by Equitable Bank. (Personal information may be transferred outside of Quebec.)

MODIFICATIONS AND TERMINATION OF THE PROGRAM:

LG Canada reserves the right to modify any of the Promotion Terms set forth herein at any time, including, but not limited to, the duration of the Promotional Period or to cancel the Promotion at any time, without notice.

LG Canada reserves the right to discontinue the participation privileges of any Participant (in this promotion and possibly future promotions) who engages in any fraudulent activity or uses the Promotion in a manner inconsistent with these Promotion Terms or in violation of any federal, provincial or local laws. In addition, LG Canada shall have the right to take appropriate administrative and/or legal action, including reporting such activity to the relevant law enforcement authorities, as it deems necessary in its sole discretion.

INDEMNIFICATION:

By submitting a Card Redemption for this Promotion, each Participant confirms his or her understanding of and compliance with these Promotion Terms. Each Participant, and his/her representatives, heirs, next of kin or assignees ("Participant’s Representatives"), hereby releases and holds LG Canada harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the Participant, Participant’s Representatives or any other person, including personal injury, death or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a Card, participation in the Promotion, any breach of the Promotion Terms, or in any Card-related activity. The Participant and Participant’s Representatives agree to fully indemnify LG Canada from any and all claims by third parties relating to the Promotion, without limitation.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY:

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of Card Redemptions in the Promotion or for any printing or other errors in any Promotion materials. LG Canada assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, tampering, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of Card Redemptions. LG Canada is not responsible for any problems, viruses or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of email or Direct Messaging on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to a Participant’s or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in the Promotion.

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any personal injury or property damage or losses of any kind, including without limitation, direct, indirect, consequential, incidental or punitive damages which may be sustained by a Participant’s or any other person's computer equipment resulting from a Participant’s attempt to either participate in the Promotion or download any information in connection with participating in the Promotion or use of any website.

These Promotion Terms shall be governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. The courts in the judicial district of Toronto shall have exclusive jurisdiction over all disputes or disagreements arising pursuant to these Promotion Terms.

LANGUAGE:

If there is any conflict between the French language version and the English language version of these Promotion Terms, the English language version of these Promotion Terms shall prevail.