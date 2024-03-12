We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Registration until
Purchase 2 or More eligible LG Major Appliances, Redeem Your Smart Monitor
Customers who purchase eligible LG Major Appliances on LG.ca do not need to complete the redemption process as offer will be automatically reflected in cart when qualifying products and Smart Monitor including coupon code are added to cart by customer.
For customers who purchase eligible LG Major Appliances at a participating Canadian retailer, please follow the instructions below.
Claim Now
Track My Claim
Edit Purchase Details
Edit Personal Details
Edit Reward
Terms and Conditions
Available on lg.com/ca, while quantities last. No rain checks. Offer subject to change without notice. Offer not combinable with any other offer or promotion. Commercial sales and LG VIP excluded. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Other conditions apply. 1Between May 2- May 8, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), receive a Smart Monitor (27SR50F-B/P/G (Black/Pink/Green) with new purchase of two or more select Major Appliances (excludes wall ovens, cooktops, vacuums, microwaves, accessories, and LG STUDIO appliances). LG WashTowers™ are considered as one LG appliance. One Monitor per person. Enter promo coupon code at checkout. Monitor must be redeemed by June 7, 2024 (11:59 pm ET) and will be shipped separately. Smart Monitor must be included with any returns to receive a refund. Offer also available for purchases made at participating Canadian retailers. See participating Canadian retailers (Amazon (Canada), Best Buy Canada and Canada Computers & Electronics). You will have until June 7, 2024 (11:59 pm ET) to redeem the offer.
The Claim Reference has been copied to the clipboard.
No matching information found.