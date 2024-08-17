Save up to $400 on Select LG gram + Microsoft 365 Personal

Disclaimer:

*Available to Canadian residents between August 16 - 29, 2024, with purchase of a new select LG gram on LG.ca, while supplies last. Each LG gram purchase qualifies for one new (1) Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. Fifteen (15) days of your purchase, LG will send you an email with confirmation of eligibility and instructions for accessing the subscription. Please note that subscription activation must occur within 90 days following the receipt of the confirmation email from LG. This offer is subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer (except the LG Welcome Coupon of $50). No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, delivery dates cannot be guaranteed. Commercial sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.