Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Smart Monitor Swing Pre-order Bonus: $200 Virtual VISA Prepaid Card

Smart Monitor Swing
Pre-order Bonus

$200 Virtual VISA Prepaid Card

7/25/2025 - 8/7/2025

Promotion Details
Terms & Conditions
Notify Me
Welcome Coupon

Welcome Coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $200.

0% Financing

0%* Financing

Affordable payments with no interest.

Free Shipping

Free Shipping

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with free delivery.**

Award-winning excellence

CES 2025 Innovation Awards logo

CES 2025 Innovation Awards

Honoree

Computer Peripherals & Accessories
A image of CES 2025 Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

in Cybersecurity
A image of av forums logo

AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25

webOS 24

"webOS 24 delivers a sleek, fast, easy-to-use smart experience that feels fresh and uncluttered"
A image of if design award

iF Design Award - Winner

webOS 24 UX

LG Smart Monitor Swing logo.
The picture shows a woman using a LG Smart Monitor Swing with a child, three people sharing a desk and looking at a LG Smart Monitor Swing, a man watching a LG Smart Monitor Swing screen with his dog, and another man doing his work on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A woman is working using a LG Smart Monitor Swing in this image.

Flexibility Powers Productivity

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

31.5" 4K UHD IPS With Touchscreen

In the left image, a LG Smart Monitor Swing in an office displays various charts, while in the right image, a LG Smart Monitor Swing at home is playing a movie.
This image shows the back of a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Flexible Stand
on Wheels

LG Smart Monitor Swing using scene for every need

A woman is working on an illustration using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

A Working Mom’s Day with Swing 

A man is holding a keyboard in one hand while touching the screen of a LG Smart Monitor Swing with the other.

A Side Hustler's Day with Swing 

A man is watching a video on a LG Smart Monitor Swing with his dog.

A Content’s Creator with Swing 

An e-commerce live video is being played on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

A Small Business's Team's Day with Swing 

A product ad is playing on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a department store.

A Retail Manager's Day with Swing 

31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS touchscreen

Lifelike images, at your touch

Immerse yourself in vibrant colour and detail with our 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS display. The intuitive touchscreen offers effortless control, enabling swift access to adjustments. Enjoy clear images and accurate colours thanks to a wide 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 350nits of brightness. Experience stunning clarity and lifelike images that bring your content to life.

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.).

Effortless adjustments, adaptable to any view

Our smart monitor comes with a flexible stand featuring a torsion spring hinge, offering tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments for effortless angle customization. The thick square-shaped base ensures stability, and the sleek gray-white tone blends seamlessly into any home or workplace. 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

Rolling stand with a hidden adapter

With its sturdy rolling wheels, effortlessly move it wherever you need, all while enjoying smooth and stable mobility. Plus, the hidden adapter keeps cables neatly concealed, ensuring a clean and organized look.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The built-in adapter may vary by country.

Flexibility powers productivity

In the left image, a man is playing the guitar while reading sheet music on a LG Smart Monitor Swing. In the right image, three employees are working together using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
In the left image, a man is watching a LG Smart Monitor Swing with his dog, while in the right image, a woman is working on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

USB-C

Productivity hub with easy connectivity

Three USB-C ports allow for display output, data transfer, and device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop, all at the same time over a single cable.

A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor Swing via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor. Please note that cable inclusion may vary by country.

LG Switch app

Easy to optimize effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Quick Control

Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor Swing, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions with a keyboard and mouse. It also enables seamless switching between PC and webOS using keyboard shortcuts.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Effortlessly share content from your smart device to our monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), Screen Share** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.

The same screen is being shared across a LG Smart Monitor Swing, laptop, tablet, and smartphone using AirPlay 2 and Screen Share.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.

*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.

*Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.

webOS

Home Office ready without a PC

webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilize various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 10 Pro or later OS.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.

*Supported services may differ by country.

webOS

Seamless channel surfing

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalized recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote or touch. The 3-side borderless design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalized recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote or touch.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.

*An internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.

*Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.  

Game

Jump right into the game

No need for a gaming console - play games through LG Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to streaming apps for game content.

Music

Curated to your music tastes

Enjoy customized music immersively with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs from your streaming services quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your sport teams

Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.

LG Fitness

Personalized home fitness

Transform your living room into a personal gym with LG Fitness. Enjoy a wide range of workouts, track your progress, and achieve your goals, all from the comfort of your couch.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Gaming Portal availability may vary by region. In unsupported regions, users will be redirected to the existing Gaming Hub.

*Supported services may differ by country.

Brightness Control

Bright intelligence in any light

Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.

The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Come alive with brightness and contrast

Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Available only when HDR video signal is input.

The LG Smart Monitor Swing screen is showing the ThinQ Home Dashboard interface.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.

*To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.

*Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.

*The actual functionalities of the LG ThinQ app may vary depending on the product and model.

*This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.

*Through the LG ThinQ app, you can use volume control, pointer, and power functions.

Voice control with Magic Remote

With the ThinQ app, you can be easily controlled remotely using voice commands via Alexa, ensuring that the smart monitor serves as more than just a display. It becomes a central hub for all your entertainment and productivity needs, elevating your overall multimedia experience. All of this requires only the Magic Remote.

A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor Swing’s volume using a Magic Remote.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.

*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

**The Remote Control is included in the package.

**Magic Remote is sold separately and may vary by country. 

**Alexa functionality is available. Please refer to product specifications for details.

Productivity across workspaces

Boost business efficiency with a versatile monitor

Experience the freedom to design your business. Its versatile features, adjustable stand, and expanded connectivity make it the perfect companion, seamlessly adapting to your needs in any work environment. Whether you're working from the office, a client site, or remotely, this solution empowers you to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

Four people are sitting around a desk, having a meeting using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Personal office: Our smart monitor supports a versatile solution for small-scale presentations and meetings in your personal office.

A man is holding a jacket, while a woman is touching the LG Smart Monitor Swing screen to view the jacket information.

Small business: Our smart monitor enables easy, effective collaboration and ideation with a simple touch.

A patient is lying in a hospital bed, with two medical professionals standing beside them. A LG Smart Monitor Swing is next to the doctor.

Hospital: Our smart monitor can be adjusted to allow patients to comfortably view their test results without having to move.

A man is playing golf at an indoor screen golf facility, with a LG Smart Monitor Swing next to him displaying data.

 

Screen golf range: Place our smart monitor in your desired indoor space to effortlessly create your own golf practice area.
A woman is looking at an event banner displayed on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a café.

Retail: Our smart monitor displays promotional videos or event banners, making it an effective tool for business promotion.

A man in the VIP lounge is reading the news on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

VIP Lounge: Our smart monitor serves as a private screen for waiting customers in lounges, delivering news or review documents in the VIP lounge.

A woman is checking a chart on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a hotel room.

Hotel room: Our smart monitor helps you stay productive with the built-in webOS, which offers your favorite productivity apps and services to keep you working seamlessly.

A child is watching an online class on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a room.

Remote learning: Our smart monitor delivers a large, high-resolution display and flexible stand, maximizing your study focus and productivity at home.

Four people are sitting around a desk, having a meeting using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
A man is holding a jacket, while a woman is touching the LG Smart Monitor Swing screen to view the jacket information.
A patient is lying in a hospital bed, with two medical professionals standing beside them. A LG Smart Monitor Swing is next to the doctor.
A man is playing golf at an indoor screen golf facility, with a LG Smart Monitor Swing next to him displaying data.
A woman is looking at an event banner displayed on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a café.
A man in the VIP lounge is reading the news on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
A woman is checking a chart on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a hotel room.
A child is watching an online class on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Your One-Stop Shop - LG.ca

Discover the difference of shopping direct from LG.ca!

Sign in Join us

Welcome Coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.

Free Installation

Enjoy free connection services for selected products.

Free Haul-away

Get free haul-away straight from your door.

 

0%* Financing

Affordable payments with no interest.

Free Shipping

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with free delivery.**

Shop confidently with our price match program.*** 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support