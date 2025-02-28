Disclaimer:

Pre-order Smart Monitor Swing Today & Get $200 Virtual VISA® Prepaid Card, Only at LG.ca!

How to Receive Your VISA® Prepaid Card

This offer is hassle-free. LG will handle the process after your purchase.

1. Pre-order the new Smart Monitor Swing (32U889SA-W)

2. No forms. No claims.

LG will automatically validate your purchase after the return period.

3. Check your email.

You will receive your digital VISA® prepaid card with activation instructions.

4. Activate your card and start shopping

Enjoy your reward for online purchases at applicable retailers.

(® Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license by Equitable Bank.)

Offer Details:

*Some exclusions apply. Offer valid on LG.ca. Between August 8, 2025 to August 28, 2025, when you pre-order a new Smart Monitor Swing (32U889SA-W),you can receive a virtual VISA® prepaid non-reloadable card (“Card”). Please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery of the Card. Shipping of the monitor begins September 1, 2025. Delivery time may be extended during peak times. (® Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license by Equitable Bank.)

Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Offer available on purchases made in the LG Partner Store. Commercial sales excluded. Returns: If you choose to return the product, the Card will be subject to forfeiture.

Once your purchase is verified, you will receive an email from a financial services firm with an activation code and instructions on how to redeem and activate your Card. Please ensure to review all email folders, including spam or junk. You must follow the indicated steps for redemption and activation. Please ensure you print a copy of your Card or save the Card number, CVV and expiration date before exiting the activation page, as this information will only be displayed once. Your Card is virtual and does not come in a physical format. It can only be used for purchases made online or over the phone, where VISA® is accepted. Some exclusions may apply. Please verify with the retailer where you intend to use Your Card. Your Card will only be active for 12 months following issuance. When your Card expires, the balance on the Card will revert to zero. Please ensure you use your balance prior to expiry. Purchases made in a foreign currency will be subject to exchange rate conversion and an additional fee. (® Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license by Equitable Bank.)

Offer cannot be applied to previous purchases. Offer is only available on purchases of new (not refurbished, reconditioned or resold) products. Maximum one Card per order. A limited number of Cards will be available for redemption; offer only available while supplies last. No rain checks will be offered. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice.

See below for full details on this offer.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

This offer is only available for legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province of residence and who choose to participate ("Participant") in the Pre-order Smart Monitor Swing Today and Get $200 Virtual VISA® Prepaid Card promotion ("Promotion"). By participating in this Promotion, Participants unconditionally agree to accept, comply with and abide by these terms and conditions (“Promotion Terms”), which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion. Whether a Participant receives their gift with purchase is contingent upon fulfilling all of the requirements set forth herein. (® Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license by Equitable Bank.)

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (“LG Canada”) is offering a limited time promotional offer in connection with the pre-order of a new Smart Monitor Swing (32U889SA-W) (“Qualifying Product”) directly from LG Canada (at LG.ca).

Subject to these Promotion Terms, all purchases of Qualifying Products must be made in the promotional period For the avoidance of doubt, the purchase date shall be determined using the date printed on a paid invoice or receipt.

A limited number of the non-reloadable virtual VISA® prepaid cards will be available for redemption as gifts with purchase (“Card”). (® Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license by Equitable Bank.) This Promotion is only available while quantities last. No rain checks will be offered.

LG Canada reserves the right to modify or cancel this Promotion at any time, without notice.

If a Participant’s eligibility for a Card is valid and made in accordance with these Promotion Terms, the Card shall be sent to the Participant.

Only one Card may be redeemed once for each Qualifying Product. Only validated purchases will receive a Card.

REDEMPTION PROCESS:

Once a Participant’s purchase has been validated, LG Canada will send an email to the Participant advising of this. Please check all email folders including spam and junk. We also recommend adding our email address to contacts to avoid spam classification. The Participant’s name, email and home address will be shared with a financial services firm, to facilitate the issuance of the Card by Equitable Bank. The Participant will subsequently receive an email, from the financial services firm, with the activation code and instructions on how to redeem and activate the Card. The Participant must follow the indicated steps for redemption and activation. The Participant should ensure to print a copy of the Card or save the Card number, CVV and expiration date before exiting the activation page, as this information will only be displayed once. The Card is virtual and does not come in a physical format. It can only be used for purchases made online or over the phone, anywhere VISA® is accepted. Some exclusions may apply. Participant should verify with the retailer where they intend to use their Card. The Card will only be active for 12 months following issuance. Issuance occurs shortly before a Participant receives their activation email. When the Card expires, the balance on the Card will revert to zero. Participants should ensure to use the balance prior to expiry. Participants can check the balance on their Card by registering for an account and using the cardholder’s account portal or by contacting cardholder services at help@mycardholdersupport.com or

1-888-401-8062.(Please note, each conversation with a live agent is subject to a $2.00 fee that will be deducted from the balance on the Card.) (® Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license by Equitable Bank.)

PROMOTION RESTRICTIONS:

This Promotion applies only to a new Smart Monitor Swing (32U889SA-W) that is purchased from LG.ca in accordance with these Promotion Terms and during the Promotional Period.

For the avoidance of doubt this Promotion is not valid on free, giveaway, or other complimentary promotional merchandise, even where such merchandise would otherwise be considered a Qualifying Product. (This Promotion does not apply to previous purchases.)

Participants in the Promotion must be individuals who are purchasing the Qualifying Products for their personal use. This Promotion is not applicable to commercial sales. No Card Redemptions by a business, group, organization or other such party will be honored.

Any Qualifying Products purchased in connection with the Card Redemption must not be returned, otherwise the Card will be subject to forfeiture.

Providing that the Qualifying Purchase is valid, Participants will receive their Card as soon as commercially possible after validation. Illegible, altered, or mechanically/electronically reproduced proofs of purchase are not eligible and shall not be accepted as part of a Card Redemption.

Any additional expense incurred in connection with receipt or use of any Card Redemption is the responsibility of the claiming Participant. A Card Redemption may not be transferred, substituted or redeemed for cash.

To reach LG Canada Promotion support please send an email to it.redemption@lgepartner.com or call 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00am to 6:00pm (ET) Monday to Friday, with the exception of Canadian public holidays.

To reach cardholder services send an email to help@mycardholdersupport.com. General information on cardholder support is available at

https://help.mycardholdersupport.com/portal/en/kb/cs.

PRIVACY POLICY:

By participating in this Promotion, each Participant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information by LG Canada for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Promotion. LG Canada’s Privacy Policy is incorporated herein and available at; https://www.lg.com/ca_en/privacy. A Participant’s participation in the Promotion constitutes consent to the Privacy Policy, these Promotion Terms and to receipt of communications about the Promotion via email, phone calls, postal mail or otherwise. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by LG Canada should be addressed to; canada.privacy@lge.com.

Additionally, by participating in this Promotion, each Participant consents to their name, email and home address being shared with a financial services firm and Equitable Bank, to facilitate the Participant’s communication with the firm regarding the redemption, activation and use of the Card and the issuance of the Card by Equitable Bank. (Personal information may be transferred outside of Quebec.)

MODIFICATIONS AND TERMINATION OF THE PROGRAM:

LG Canada reserves the right to modify any of the Promotion Terms set forth herein at any time, including, but not limited to, the duration of the Promotional Period or to cancel the Promotion at any time, without notice.

LG Canada reserves the right to discontinue the participation privileges of any Participant (in this promotion and possibly future promotions) who engages in any fraudulent activity or uses the Promotion in a manner inconsistent with these Promotion Terms or in violation of any federal, provincial or local laws. In addition, LG Canada shall have the right to take appropriate administrative and/or legal action, including reporting such activity to the relevant law enforcement authorities, as it deems necessary in its sole discretion.

INDEMNIFICATION:

By submitting a Card Redemption for this Promotion, each Participant confirms his or her understanding of and compliance with these Promotion Terms. Each Participant, and his/her representatives, heirs, next of kin or assignees ("Participant’s Representatives"), hereby releases and holds LG Canada harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the Participant, Participant’s Representatives or any other person, including personal injury, death or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a Card, participation in the Promotion, any breach of the Promotion Terms, or in any Card-related activity. The Participant and Participant’s Representatives agree to fully indemnify LG Canada from any and all claims by third parties relating to the Promotion, without limitation.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY:

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of Card Redemptions in the Promotion or for any printing or other errors in any Promotion materials. LG Canada assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, tampering, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of Card Redemptions. LG Canada is not responsible for any problems, viruses or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of email or Direct Messaging on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to a Participant’s or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in the Promotion.

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any personal injury or property damage or losses of any kind, including without limitation, direct, indirect, consequential, incidental or punitive damages which may be sustained by a Participant’s or any other person's computer equipment resulting from a Participant’s attempt to either participate in the Promotion or download any information in connection with participating in the Promotion or use of any website.

These Promotion Terms shall be governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. The courts in the judicial district of Toronto shall have exclusive jurisdiction over all disputes or disagreements arising pursuant to these Promotion Terms.

LANGUAGE:

If there is any conflict between the French language version and the English language version of these Promotion Terms, the English language version of these Promotion Terms shall prevail.