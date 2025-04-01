StanbyME2 - The Screen That Moves With You

Disclaimer:

*Available June 16 – June 30 (11:59 p.m. ET) 2025 with purchase of a new StanbyME 2 (27LX6TYGA), on LG.ca; while supplies last. If you participate in the promotion, and decide to return the StanbyME 2, the LG TONE Earbud (TONE-T80S) must also be returned to receive a full refund on the StanbyME 2. Shipment of the StanbyME 2 begins July 3, 2025. The LG TONE Earbud will ship with the pre-ordered StanbyME 2. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer (except the LG Welcome Coupon of $50). No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Other conditions apply.