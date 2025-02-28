Unlock Immersive Entertainment with LG OLED C5 TV

(® Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license by Equitable Bank.)

Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Offer available on purchases made on LG.ca. Commercial sales excluded. Returns: If you choose to return the product, the Card will be subject to forfeiture.

Once your purchase is verified, you will receive an email from a financial services firm with an activation code and instructions on how to redeem and activate your Card. Please ensure to review all email folders, including spam or junk. You must follow the indicated steps for redemption and activation. Please ensure you print a copy of your Card or save the Card number, CVV and expiration date before exiting the activation page, as this information will only be displayed once. Your Card is virtual and does not come in a physical format. It can only be used for purchases made online or over the phone, where VISA® is accepted. Some exclusions may apply. Please verify with the retailer where you intend to use Your Card. Your Card will only be active for 12 months following issuance. When your Card expires, the balance on the Card will revert to zero. Please ensure you use your balance prior to expiry. Purchases made in a foreign currency will be subject to exchange rate conversion and an additional fee.







Offer cannot be applied to previous purchases. Offer is only available on purchases of new (not refurbished, reconditioned or resold) products. Maximum one Card per household (based on home address). A limited number of Cards will be available for redemption; offer only available while supplies last. No rain checks will be offered. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice.

See below for full details on this offer.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

This offer is only available for legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province of residence and who choose to participate ("Participant") in the Buy a select LG OLED C5 TV, Get a $500 Virtual VISA prepaid card promotion ("Promotion"). By participating in this Promotion, Participants unconditionally agree to accept, comply with and abide by these terms and conditions (“Promotion Terms”), which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion. Whether a Participant receives their gift with purchase is contingent upon fulfilling all of the requirements set forth herein.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (“LG Canada”) is offering a limited time promotional offer in connection with the purchase of a new qualifying LG Home Appliance products (“Qualifying Product”) listed below in Table 1 directly from LG Canada (at LG.ca).

Subject to these Promotion Terms, all purchases of Qualifying Products must be made in the promotional period identified below in Table 1 (“Promotional Period”). For the avoidance of doubt, the purchase date shall be determined using the date printed on a paid invoice or receipt.

A limited number of the non-reloadable virtual VISA® prepaid cards will be available for redemption as gifts with purchase (“Card”). (® Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license by Equitable Bank.) This Promotion is only available while quantities last. No rain checks will be offered.

LG Canada reserves the right to modify or cancel this Promotion at any time, without notice.

If a Participant’s eligibility for a Card is valid and made in accordance with these Promotion Terms, the Card shall be sent to the Participant.







Only one Card may be redeemed once for each Qualifying Product. Only validated purchases will receive a Card.

REDEMPTION PROCESS:

Once a Participant’s purchase has been validated and after 15 days of the Qualifying Product delivery date, the Participant’s name, email and home address will be shared with a financial services firm, to facilitate the issuance of the Card by Equitable Bank. The Participant will subsequently receive an email, from the financial services firm, with the activation code and instructions on how to redeem and activate the Card. Please check all email folders including spam and junk. We also recommend adding our email address to contacts to avoid spam classification. The Participant must follow the indicated steps for redemption and activation. The Participant should ensure to print a copy of the Card or save the Card number, CVV and expiration date before exiting the activation page, as this information will only be displayed once. The Card is virtual and does not come in a physical format. It can only be used for purchases made online or over the phone, anywhere VISA® is accepted. Some exclusions may apply. Participant should verify with the retailer where they intend to use their Card. The Card will only be active for 12 months following issuance. Issuance occurs shortly before a Participant receives their activation email. When the Card expires, the balance on the Card will revert to zero. Participants should ensure to use the balance prior to expiry. Participants can check the balance on their Card by registering for an account and using the cardholder’s account portal or by contacting cardholder services at help@mycardholdersupport.com or 1-888-401-8062.(Please note, each conversation with a live agent is subject to a $2.00 fee that will be deducted from the balance on the Card.)

PROMOTION RESTRICTIONS:

This Promotion applies only to new Qualifying Products (listed in Table 1) that are purchased from LG.ca in accordance with these Promotion Terms and during the Promotional Period.