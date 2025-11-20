About Cookies on This Site

FAQs

Q1. What is LG Partner store?

The LG Partner store is a dedicated platform where our esteemed business partners can enjoy exclusive deals on LG products. Tailored to meet the needs of various industries, this platform provides special offers and advantages to help support our partners' growth and success.

Q2. What payment methods are available?

We offer credit card payment options (VISA, Mastercard and American Express), as well as debit (VISA Debit and Debit Mastercard). Additionally, we offer financing options through Affirm.

Q3. How can I track my order?

You can check the status of your order in the "My orders" section of the LG online shop. If you placed the order as a guest, you can track your order using the following link: Support > Order dupport > Track my order.

Q4. How is my order shipped and delivered?

Depending on the size of your order, it will be delivered either by appointment or as a parcel drop-off. For large appliance orders, including TVs with a screen size larger than 55 inches, delivery will be appointment-based. When placing your order, you can select a preferred delivery date. The 3rd-party delivery company will then contact you to finalize the delivery schedule. For all other small-sized orders, delivery will be made as a parcel with a tracking number. You can always track the status of your order through our website. Please refer to 'How can I track my order?' for instructions.

Q5. What steps should I take if I am unavailable at the scheduled delivery time?

If the courier is unsuccessful in delivering your package, they will provide you with a notification indicating the attempted delivery and the contact number to arrange for the next delivery.

Q6. My product has arrived damaged. What should I do?

If your product arrives damaged, please follow the steps below depending on the type of product and when the damage is discovered:

 

For Major Appliances and TVs larger than 55”:

• At delivery:

If the packaging looks damaged, unbox the item in front of the delivery driver. If the product is damaged, refuse the delivery and ask the driver to note "damaged."

If only part of your order is damaged, refuse only the damaged portion.

• After delivery:

If damage is discovered after the delivery is completed, please report it to LG within 48 hours of the delivery date.

 

For all other products:

• At delivery:

Inspect the packaging before signing. If the box appears damaged, refuse the delivery and ask the driver to note “box damaged.”

• After delivery:

If the packaging looked fine but you later find the product itself is damaged, you must report it to LG within 48 hours of the delivery date.

 

In all cases, please have your order number and tracking information ready, and contact LG by calling 1-888-542-2623 or through the Online Shopping web chat on the LG Canada website.

Q7. What is LG Partner store's return policy?

LG Partner Store offers a 15-day return period from the date your product is delivered. If you're not completely satisfied with your purchase, you can request a return within this window through one of the following methods:

• Clicking the “Return” button on the “Track My Order” page (available for 15 days after delivery),

• Calling us at 1-888-542-2623, or

• Reaching out via the Online Shopping web chat on the LG Canada website.

 

To be eligible for a refund:

• The product must be in like-new condition, with no damage, scratches, dents, or missing accessories.

• If you received a free gift with your purchase, it must be included in the return to qualify for a full refund.

• If you return part of a bundle offer, the refund will reflect the adjusted price without the full bundle discount.

 

Return Process:

• For Major Appliances and TVs larger than 55”, LG will arrange for courier pickup.

• For all other products, you’ll receive a return label via email to ship the item back to us.

 

Return Fees:

• A 15% restocking fee applies to Major Appliances and TVs over 55”.

• For other items, a $25 return shipping fee will be deducted from your refund.

• Original shipping and installation fees are non-refundable.

 

Refunds are issued to your original payment method and may take up to 2 weeks after we receive and inspect the returned product.

Q8. How do I return a product?

You can request a return through the “My Order” page, by phone at 1-888-542-2623, or through the online shopping web chat on the LG Canada website. Once your return request is approved, we will arrange the return with the courier. You will receive a notification or be contacted by the courier on behalf of the LG Parterner store.

Q9. Environmental Handling Fees (EHFs)

LG participates in provincial recycling programs across Canada. The goal of these programs is to keep end of life products out of landfills. 

 

The EHFs, which vary by product and province, help cover the cost of these programs. EHFs are not taxes. For more information on the programs specific to each province, please see the links below.

 

 

Alberta

For electronics: Please visit Alberta Recycling Management Authority

 

British columbia

For large appliances: Please visit MARR BC

For small appliances: Please visit ElectroRecycle

For electronics: Please visit EPRA BC

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle BC

 

Manitoba

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Manitoba

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Manitoba

 

New brunswick

For electronics: Please visit EPRA New Brunswick

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle New Brunswick

 

Newfoundland

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Newfoundland

 

Northwest territories

For electronics: Please see the Northwest Territories Electronics Recycling Program

 

Nova scotia

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Nova Scotia

 

Nunavut

At this time, there are no end-of-life product recycling programs in nunavut.

 

Ontario

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Ontario

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Ontario

 

Prince edward island

For electronics: Please visit EPRA PEI

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle PEI

 

Quebec

For certain household appliance and air conditioning products, the government of quebec requires that the EHF is included in the price of the subject products. For more information on this program, please vist Go Recycle.

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Quebec

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Quebec

 

Saskatchewan

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Saskatchewan

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recyle Saskatchewan

 

Yukon yerritory

For electronics: Please visit Recycle Yukon Electronics