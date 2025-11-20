If your product arrives damaged, please follow the steps below depending on the type of product and when the damage is discovered:

For Major Appliances and TVs larger than 55”:

• At delivery:

If the packaging looks damaged, unbox the item in front of the delivery driver. If the product is damaged, refuse the delivery and ask the driver to note "damaged."

If only part of your order is damaged, refuse only the damaged portion.

• After delivery:

If damage is discovered after the delivery is completed, please report it to LG within 48 hours of the delivery date.

For all other products:

• At delivery:

Inspect the packaging before signing. If the box appears damaged, refuse the delivery and ask the driver to note “box damaged.”

• After delivery:

If the packaging looked fine but you later find the product itself is damaged, you must report it to LG within 48 hours of the delivery date.

In all cases, please have your order number and tracking information ready, and contact LG by calling 1-888-542-2623 or through the Online Shopping web chat on the LG Canada website.