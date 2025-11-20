About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Small Medium Business Store Offers

Innovation that fits your business, perfectly.

Your business, our priority. Enjoy exclusive small business benefits with LG.

Power your business with curated offers from LG

Let’s Get Started

Built to back your Small Medium Business

Exclusive volume discounts on bulk purchases
Exclusive bulk pricing

Save more with lower prices and volume discounts

Enjoy free delivery on every order with no minimum spend.
Free delivery

Enjoy free delivery on every order with no minimum spend.

Shop confidently with flexible financing options
No-interest financing

Shop confidently with flexible financing options

Solutions for every kind of business

Discover how LG helps businesses like yours with smarter benefits.

Retail

Elevate your store with LG TVs, screens, and audio to captivate every customer.

Hospitality & Food Service

Set the stage for exceptional dining with LG displays and cooling solutions.

Offices & Professional Services

Power your workspace with LG monitors and laptops that boost productivity.

Other Businesses

Explore LG’s TVs, appliances, laptops, and monitors for every business need.

Ready to join as a business customer?

Join today to get started. Already registered? Log in here.

Step 1: Create an account

Sign up as an LG Small Medium Business Store member to enjoy exclusive benefits.

Step 2: Register and verify your company

Complete and submit your business registration form to get verified.

Step 3: Start shopping

Access LG’s member-only business rewards and start shopping now.