1000 Watts | USB Media Plus | 2 Tower Speakers | iPod Docking Station

1000 Watts | USB Media Plus | 2 Tower Speakers | iPod Docking Station

HB905PA

1000 Watts | USB Media Plus | 2 Tower Speakers | iPod Docking Station

KEY FEATURES

LG SimpLink™

Yes

Total Output power

1100W (4Ω, Peak)

Subwoofer sound output (Initial Max Power)

200W(Passive)

AM/FM Radio Tuner

Yes

Radio

Yes

PLAY BACK

DVD

Yes

CD

Yes

Blu-ray

Yes

Playable DISC Formats

BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, Hybrid Disc, DVD (NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW (Video Mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW, Picture CD, DivX Decoding, MP3, WMA, Music Photo Album, AVC HD

iPod/iPhone dock

1 (front)

USB 2.0 In

1 (front)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

2 (rear)

HDMI out

1 (rear)

COMPOSITE CONNECTION

iPod® Ready

Yes

External FM/MW Antenna

Yes/Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Signal/Noise Ratio

100 dB

Screen Saver

Yes

DTS

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio™ Essential

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Quick Setup Guide

Yes

Remote Control Unit

Yes

Batteries

Yes

