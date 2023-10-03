About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM FJ3 Portable Hi-Fi Speaker System with Bluetooth Connectivity

LG XBOOM FJ3 Portable Hi-Fi Speaker System with Bluetooth Connectivity

FJ3

LG XBOOM FJ3 Portable Hi-Fi Speaker System with Bluetooth Connectivity

FJ3: Portable Hi-Fi Speaker System with Bluetooth Connectivity
AMPLIFIER

Total Output Power

50W

Subwoofer Output Power

50W

CONVENIENCE

USB Karaoke

Yes

Voice Canceller

Yes

Built-in Battery

Yes (15hrs)

Wheels

Yes

Telescoping Handle

Yes

Weatherproof (IPX4)

Yes

FUNCTION SELECTOR

Tuner

Yes

USB1

Yes

Portable In

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

SPEAKER

Front Speaker Tweeter Unit

1"

Front Woofer Unit

6.5

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

USB 1

Yes

Portable In

Yes

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

Mic Jack

Yes (1)

SOUND

EQ

Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHZ)

87.5 - 108.0 MHz

Memory/Erase

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC/FILE TYPE

Playable File Format

MP3, WMA

POWER

Standby Mode

Less than 0.5W

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

FM Antenna

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

772454069741

