SMART Hi-Fi AUDIO LG Music Flow H5

Specs

Reviews

Support

SMART Hi-Fi AUDIO LG Music Flow H5

NP8540

SMART Hi-Fi AUDIO LG Music Flow H5

All Spec

SPEAKER

Channel

2.0 CH

Power Output

40W

Solution

Smart Amp

Mid-range

3” x 2

Tweeter

20mm x 2

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

Multi-room Solution (DLNA)

Yes

Portable-in

Yes

Ethernet

Yes

Power - AC Adaptor jack

Yes

DISPLAY

LED Indicator

3

AUDIO SOUND MODE

24bit/192KHz Playback

Yes

Dynamic Loudness Algorithm

Yes

L/R control

Yes

Party Mode

Yes

EQ

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

WAV

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

Ogg Vorbis

Yes

AIFF

Yes

AAC(MPEG4)

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Apple Lossless (m4a)

Yes

Flac Lossless

Yes

AUDIO STREAMING SERVICES

Audio Streaming Services

Spotify®, Deezer®, Tunein®, Google Cast (Songza, Rdio, Google Play Music, NPR ONE, Beyond POD)

CONVENIENCE

OS Support (Windows/Mac)

Yes

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

Yes

Smart UX

Yes

Smart Phone DMS

Yes

Imported library

Yes

Universal Search

Yes (Local Only)

Music Curation

Yes (Local Only)

Seamless Music Play

Yes

Mesh Network

Yes

Playback

Yes

Wi-Fi Connection button

Yes

WPS button

Yes

Volume Knob

Yes

Function key

Yes

Power

Yes

Sleep mode (Standby)

Yes

WiFi Remote App. Support (iOS/Android)

Yes

NFC (BT auto pairing)

Yes

NFC (Seamless Playback)

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

10W

Standyby Mode

0.5W

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Product Size (WxHxD)

340 x 207 x 88mm | 13.4” X 8.1” X 3.5”

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

422 x 249 x 133mm | 16.6” X 9.8” X 5.2”

Product Weight

3.25kg, 7.17 lbs

Shipping Weight

4.39kg, 9.68 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC

719192596016

