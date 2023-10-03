About Cookies on This Site

Enjoy great sound and streaming audio direct from your Android™ smartphone or portable device with LG's ND2530 Docking Station. Featuring built-in speakers delivering clear and crisp sound, the ND2530 is compatible with Android™ mobile devices.

ND2530

AMPLIFIER

Channels

2

Total Power

10W

CONVENIENCE

Bass Blast

Yes

Charging at Stand-by mode

Yes

USB Playback via cable connection (iPod,iPhone,iPad)

Yes

USB Charge (Smart Phone/Pad)

Yes/Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Bluetooth Remote App. Support (iOS/Android)

Yes/–

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Audio In Portable

Yes

Power

USB (Charging)

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

iPod Direct Docking Type (8pin)

Yes

iPod USB Cable Type

Yes

Made for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes/Yes/Yes

Speaker Out

Front L/R

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Remote Control

CR5 Modify

Batteries

Coin

AC Adaptor

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Main Unit Dimensions WxHxD (mm/Inches)

275 x 90 x 170mm | 10.82” x 3.54” x 6.69”

Main Unit Weight (kg/lbs)

1.3kg | 2.86lbs

UPC

UPC

772454061257

