LG XBOOM CK43 300W Shelf System
All Spec
-
Total Output Power
-
300W
-
Front Speaker Output Power
-
150W x 2
-
Bluetooth Remote App (Android)
-
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
Multipoint (Android)
-
Yes (3)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (bluetooth)
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Tuner
-
Yes
-
AUX 1
-
Yes
-
USB 1
-
Yes
-
USB 2
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Front Speaker System
-
2 Way 2 Speaker
-
Front Speaker Tweeter Unit
-
1.57”
-
Front Woofer Unit
-
5.25”
-
USB 1
-
Yes
-
USB 2
-
Yes
-
AUX In (L/R)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Speaker Out
-
System Jack
-
FM Radio Antenna
-
Yes
-
EQ
-
Cluster2 EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass, Blast, Football
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Multi Juke Box
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHZ)
-
87.5 - 108.0 MHz
-
Memory/Erase
-
Yes
-
Clock/Time/Sleep/Set
-
Yes
-
Number of Disc
-
1
-
Loading Type
-
Tray
-
Playable Disc
-
Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW
-
Playable File Format
-
MP3, WMA, AAC
-
Power Consumption
-
50W
-
Standby Mode
-
<0.5W
-
Power Requirement Narrow (50/60Hz)
-
110V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement Wide
-
110V 50/60Hz
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
AAA x 2
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Main (WxHxD)
-
300 x 163 x 241 mm 11.8” x 6.4” x 9.5”
-
Front Speakers x 2 (WxHxD)
-
201 x 306 x 216mm/ 7.9” x 12.1” x 8.5”
-
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
-
816 x 361 x 247mm/ 13.0” x 6.4” x 9.5”
-
Main Net Weight
-
2.6 kg/5.7 lbs
-
Front Speakers x 2 Net Weight
-
2.4 kg/5.3 lbs
-
Main Box Shipping Weight
-
9.6 kg/21.2 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
UPC
-
772454069949
