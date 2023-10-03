About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM 1800W Home Entertainment System w/ Karaoke & DJ Effects

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM 1800W Home Entertainment System w/ Karaoke & DJ Effects

OK99

LG XBOOM 1800W Home Entertainment System w/ Karaoke & DJ Effects

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

44.9" x 20.0" x 18.8"

Size (W x H x D)

16.9" x 41.5" x 15.7"

Shipping Weight

85.1 lbs

Main Net Weight

75.6 lbs.

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

FM Tuning Range (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

Memory/Erase

Yes

Clock/Time/Sleep/Set

Yes

SPEAKER

Front Speaker Tweeter Unit

2" x 2

Front Speaker System

2 Way 2 Speaker

Front Subwoofer Unit

12" x 1

Front Subwoofer System

1 Way 1 Speaker

Middle Speaker Unit

4" x 2

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

CONVENIENCE

Android Bluetooth Remote App

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

Multipoint

Yes (up to 3 devices)

DJ Sharing

Yes

Multi-Lighting

Yes

Party Accelerator

Yes

Dance Lighting

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

LG Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

Karaoke Creator

Yes

Voice Filters

Yes

Wheels

Yes

USB to USB recording

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

USB 1

Yes

USB 2

Yes

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

AUX In (L/R)

Yes (1)

AUX In (3.5mm)

Yes

Microphone Jack

Yes (2)

Optical

Yes

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

FM Antenna

Yes

Batteries

AAA x 2

Wired Mic

No

POWER

Power Consumption

170W

Standby Mode

0.5W↓

Power Requirement Narrow (50/60Hz)

110V or 220/230V 50/60Hz

Power Requirement Wide

110/220V

PLAYABLE DISC/FILE TYPE

Number of Discs

1

Loading Type

Tray

Playable File Formats

MP3, WMA, AAC

Playable Disc

Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW

AMPLIFIER

Subwoofer Output Power

900W

Front Speaker Output Power

450W x 2

Total Output Power

1800W

SOUND

EQ

User EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football

Juke Box

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes

DJ Pro

Yes

DJ Loop

Yes

Sample Creator

Yes

Multi Jukebox

Yes

DJ Scratch

Yes

FUNCTION SELECTOR

CD

Yes

Tuner

Yes

AUX In (3.5mm)

Yes

AUX1

Yes

USB1

Yes

USB2

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

