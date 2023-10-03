About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
XBOOM 360 RP4 - Omnidirectional 360˚ Sound Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mood Lighting

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

XBOOM 360 RP4 - Omnidirectional 360˚ Sound Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mood Lighting

RP4

XBOOM 360 RP4 - Omnidirectional 360˚ Sound Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mood Lighting

Front angle with yellow lighting on
reddot Design Award logo and iF Design Award logo and Trusted Reviews logo.

reddot Design Award

LG XBOOM 360 RP4

reddot Design Award logo and iF Design Award logo and Trusted Reviews logo.

iF Design Award

LG XBOOM 360 RP4

An image of a woman sitting on a sofa listening to music with an XBOOM 360 in front of her.
Image of sound waves spreading around XBOOM 360 lying on the floor of a minimal living room space.

Hear authentic 360° omnidirectional sound

XBOOM 360 is a stunning piece of audio engineering that will change the way you experience sound. Wherever you place the speaker, LG's sound technology combined with a conical body shape fills your entire space with natural and consistently high-quality, omnidirectional audio.*

*Tested under controlled conditions. Consumer results may vary depending on use environment.
*Colours vary by country. Not all colours available in Canada.

Image of a yellow-lit XBOOM 360 with green arrows on the left and right sides of the reflector and sound waves spreading around the arrow.

*Colours vary by country. Not all colours available in Canada.

Authentic 360 sound with LG's patented technology

Conventional speakers with multiple drivers disperse sound within a limited degree of space. Sound outside of those parameters can have uneven pressure and may become distorted. Which means, to fully enjoy the sound, you will have to be positioned in a specific sweet spot. LG has applied its new patented technology of optimal reflector structure to counteract these distortions. This allows the sound to disperse farther in every direction across your space. You will no longer have to move around to find the listening sweet spot, it will bring the closest recreation of the original sound right to your ears wherever you may be.*

An image that compares the sound wavelengths of conventional directional sound and conventional omnidirectional sound with the sound wavelengths of LG's Authentic omnidirectional sound.

*Tested under controlled conditions. Consumer results may vary depending on use environment.

*Patent pending: PCT/KR2020/012965, PCT/KR2021/009440, 2021-009321

**Omnidirectional sound by speaker with multiple drivers
***Directivity pattern horizontal test was conducted by LG internally

AV-XBOOM360-RP4-05-Cinema-Desktop-1

Clear treble and rich bass made of premium sound units

Beneath the beautiful exterior of XBOOM 360 with premium sound units, A titanium tweeter expresses accurate, and detailed treble while the glass fiber woofer creates rich, and dynamic bass, delivering high quality sounds overall.

Image showing the Titanium twitter unit at the top of XBOOM 360.
Clear Treble

Titanium Tweeter

The compression horn tweeter compresses high
notes and powerfully disperses them in 360 degrees.
With its good rigidity, the solidified diaphragm is able
to produce clearer high-pitched sound vibrating
10,000times per second (10kHz)
without damaging the material.
Image showing Glass fiber woofer unit in the middle of XBOOM 360.
Rich Bass

Glass Fiber
Woofer

The 5.25-inch woofer made of a lighter material
with good elasticity produces dynamic low-end
and cleaner vocals.
Image showing bass duct at the bottom of XBOOM 360.
Deep Bass

Bass Duct

The structure of the duct delivers
deep bass and rich, detailed sound.

*Colours vary by country. Not all colours available in Canada.

Image of XBOOM 360 standing yellow in an outdoor swimming pool. An image of XBOOM 360 standing behind a woman and a man looking at the sunset night sky. Image of XBOOM 360 standing yellow in the back left side of a woman enjoying a party.

See emotive 360° lighting that transforms the mood

Whether you need to relas, meditate of party, there's a lighting mode to suit your mood.

*Colours vary by country. Not all colours available in Canada.

Designed with spatial lighting experts

XBOOM 360 lighting - inspired by everyday life, festivals, and nature - is designed to reflect the passage of time while creating the right ambiance for every moment. Each lighting mode finely adjusts colours, illuminance, and colour temperature to provide audio-visual immersion in harmony with your listening enviroments.

Image of XBOOM 360 that lights up on a shelf in a dark room. A copy of "light designated as a visualization of time" is posted on the image.

*Colours vary by country. Not all colours available in Canada.

The XBOOM 360 XO3's red light is on.

-

An image of XBOOM in hand.

Meet our lighting expert

"Lighting design recreates the vibe of the space."

-

The personal speaker and the lighting have a common; it fills the space. As the music carries the ambient sound like wind and voice, and becoming stereophonic, the lighting also mixed up with the colour and reflection, and boost up the vibe and gives another story to the space. Lighting combined with emotion and narrative recreates a space. For instance, when we see the sparkling ripple or candle flame swaying from the wind, we are in awe of the beauty of nature, beyond the original purpose of light. As this moment, it brings up the sense to another level and helps expand our experience.

An image of XBOOM Family.

-
An image of Professor Seungdae Hong, the Chairman of Korea Association Lighting Designers, with XBOOM Family on the table

Light up your every moments with 9 presets

3 modes of mood lighting offer 9 presets with different lighting styles. Set up the mood with the selection of lighting presets and elevate your diverse lifestyle moments.

Mobile phone image with the APP screen on in nature mode. An image of a beach setting in the sunset. An image of a sunlit forest. The image of light shining under the clear sea.

Light from the nature that gives emotional stability.

Mobile phone image with the APP screen on in party mode.ilhouette images of people dancing in clubs. The image of a woman wearing colourful party clothes. The night view of the city coloured by neon colours.

Light from the famous festivals that gives the best party atmosphere.

Mobile phone image with the APP screen on in ambient mode. The images include images of women sitting on beds reminiscent and stretching, women looking at the sunset, and women taking a break reading books.
Light from the famous festivals that gives the best party atmosphere.
A GIF image in which the reflector of the XBOOM 360 placed on the floor of the room changes to the same colour depending on the colour movement of the cell phone screen.

Download the App to custom your light

Use the XBOOM app to customize 360° lighting. Choose from 16.8 million colours to enhance your immersion and elevate daily moments every time you listen to music.

*Colours vary by country. Not all colours available in Canada.

Image of the XBOOM 360 with sculptures on a shelf in a wood-toned interior background.

Feel aesthetic 360 design that elevates your space

This isn't just a speaker, it's a beautiful addition to your home. XBOOM 360° is designed to add warmth and sophistication to your space. Its conical shape brings an air of stability, while stylesh colours add aesthetic beauty that blends harmoniously with a variety of interiors and living situations.
Image of XBOOM 360 lying on the floor of Woodton's interior living room. Image of XBOOM 360 placed on a red carpet. Image of XBOOM 360 reflected on a mirror placed next to a beige sofa.This is a GIF video where there is no product in the interior of 3 colours and then comes back.
Image of a woman touching the exterior of a burgundy-coloured XBOOM 360 product.

Touch of fabric that complements your home

XBOOM 360 is like a piece of premium furniture, providing a warm feel and modern aesthetic that complements your home décor.

*Colours of product may have a differnet launch schedule. Available colours may vary by country.

An image of a woman carrying a product to the terrace to represent the portability of the XBOOM 360.

Grab and Go

An aluminum handle enhances mobility and convenience, with a sturdy grip that makes it easy to move. And with a built-in battery that last 10 hours, feel free to move around and experience the joy for longer.

*Actual battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.
*Colours vary by country. Not all colours available in Canada.

Download the XBOOM App and bring the DJ for home party

Save the night with a variety of DJ sound effects all on your smartphone!
Mobile phone on xboom app screen and XBOOM 360 product on warm background.

How to boost your
360 sound experience
with the App

How to boost your<br>360 sound experience<br>with the App FIND OUT MORE
Print

All Spec

BATTERY

Battery Life (Hrs)

10

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front angle with yellow lighting on

RP4

XBOOM 360 RP4 - Omnidirectional 360˚ Sound Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mood Lighting