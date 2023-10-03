We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG S65Q 3.1 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X
Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV
Easy Control with WOW Interface
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Immersive 3.1ch Powerful Sound
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
With LG Sound Bar S65Q, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
*This product is excluded from the rear speaker.
Partnering up to Advance Sound
LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, a leader in high-resolution audio, is synonymous with solutions that have elevated music and movie enjoyment to the next level. Experience the ultimate sound performance with LG Sound Bars.
Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.
Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian
Meridian are committed to delivering the best possible listening experience in any environment.Through expertise in psychoacoustics, the science of how we hear and perceive sound, Meridian understands what is most important to the human ear. Meridian DSP technologies and bespoke sound tuning are applied to ensure whatever you are listening to, and wherever you are listening, the most accurate and authentic sound performance is achieved.
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise
Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.
Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise
Digital Signal Processing
DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies and sound tuning to enhance sound performance in any environment.
A chip image of DSP chip
High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard
High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision.
Full image of LG Sound bar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.
The Full Home Entertainment Experience
Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy
With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar’s intelligent algorithm analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.
Good for the Earth from Start to Finish
Recycled Inside Out
Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic
UL has validated LG Sound Bars as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because the top and bottom parts of the Sound Bar body use recycled plastic. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to sound bar production.
There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.
Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles
Our sound bar designs are carefully considered and we're taking steps to ensure our products use more reclaimed materials. Global Recycled Standard certified that the fabric we use is polyester jersey made from plastic bottles.
There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.
*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.
Reduce CO2 emissions
Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2
We've rethought our sound bar box with a clever redesign that changes the shape and reduces the size. The sound bar and woofer are rearranged inside the new L-shape box, which allows more products to be shipped at one time. This means fewer trucks on the road, and therefore lower CO2 emissions.
On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.
*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.
Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging
Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp
LG Sound Bars have been certified by SGS as an Eco Product because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags, to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.
There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174032589
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1
-
Output Power
-
420 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
6 EA
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
38 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Gross Weight
-
12.4 kg
-
Main
-
2.88 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.3 kg
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
Main
-
1000 x 63 x 105 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 390 x 261 mm
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
S65Q
LG S65Q 3.1 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X