About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 3.1.3 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos® and Apple Airplay 2

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG 3.1.3 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos® and Apple Airplay 2

S80QY

LG 3.1.3 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos® and Apple Airplay 2

Front view with sub woofer
LG sound bar S80QY and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.

Best Match with LG TVs

Connect LG Sound Bar with LG TV for the immersive audio experience.

Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV

LG Sound Bars are engineered to seamlessly enhance LG TV performance and designed to match LG TV. Together, the two create the best sound experience.

WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound

LG Sound Bar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Sound Bar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your Sound Bar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the Sound Bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Designed to match

LG Sound Bars seamlessly match with LG TVs to enhance your entertainment and interior. Simply set LG Sound Bars with LG TV to make your space look modern.

Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor

The perfect match for your LG TV, the LG Sound Bar has TV Sound Mode Share, which uses your LG TV’s sound processor to analyze the content you love and deliver clearer, better sound. From watching the news to playing games, you can experience your LG TV at its best.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

Truly Immersive 3.1.3ch Cinema Sound

3.1.3 Channel Audio, 480W power, triple up-firing channels and a subwoofer – LG Sound Bar S80QY is the complete package with clear and immersive sound for an upgraded surround sound experience.
In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a grey shelf with a sub-woofer right next. A set of 2 rear speakers are on the back of the living room. Sound effect graphics are coming out from every speakers. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Hear Sound in a Whole New Way with Triple Up-Firing Channels

Meet LG's up-to-date sound technology-Triple Up-Firing Channels. It means that LG Sound Bar S80QY delivers a nuanced experience with voice clarity and a wider soundstage. Enjoy the most immersive sound experience at home.

In bird's eye view, LG TV is standing on the floor and LG Sound bar is right below TV in the infinite space. On the TV screen, a silhouette of a couple on the background of fireworks. Soundwave graphics are coming from the center, left, and right speaker of the top of sound bar.

*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Sound Bar S80QY pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your Sound Bar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your Sound Bar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Sound Bar S80QY, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

Experience Deeper, Stronger Bass

With a new wireless subwoofer and larger built-in woofer, you can feel the bass in your favorite music, shows, and movies like never before. It's deeper, louder, and can be transmitted over a longer distance.
Collage. From left, an image of sub-woofer, Close up of LG TV, showing the mountain on the TV screen, and LG Sound Bar below. On the right, Clockwise from top-bottom: close-up of center up-firing channel. LG Sound Bar, sub-woofer, and LG TV which displays a beach at sunset is placed in the living room.

*This product is excluded from the rear speaker.

Meridian Audio Technology

Partnering up to Advance Sound

LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, a leader in high-resolution audio, is synonymous with solutions that have elevated music and movie enjoyment to the next level. Experience the ultimate sound performance with LG Sound Bars.

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian

Meridian are committed to delivering the best possible listening experience in any environment.Through expertise in psychoacoustics, the science of how we hear and perceive sound, Meridian understands what is most important to the human ear. Meridian DSP technologies and bespoke sound tuning are applied to ensure whatever you are listening to, and wherever you are listening, the most accurate and authentic sound performance is achieved.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Alt text

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies and sound tuning to enhance sound performance in any environment.

A chip image of DSP chip

High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision.

Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.

An Unparalleled Content Experience

Enjoy the best picture to go with your best sound. With powerful surround sound, LG Sound Bar lets you experience a more realistic audio experience.
LG TV shows a person bungee jumping, and the LG Sound Bar is placed below the TV.
Movies

4K Passthrough for Lossless Resolution

The LG Sound Bar S80QY delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with minimal loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

LG TV is on the wall, showing a racing game. LG Sound Bar is place on the brown shelf, right below LG TV. A man is holding a joy stick. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Sound Bar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and Sound Bar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

LG TV is placed on the brown shelf, LG Sound Bar S80QY is placed in front of the TV. Subwoofer is placed left side of the TV. TV shows a concerts scene. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

Enjoy HD Music Streaming Services

Play music on your Sound Bar. It is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Sound Bar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

Fill Your Room with Truly Immersive Sound

Connect LG Sound Bar S80QY to SPQ8-S rear speakers to maximize the output to 5.1.3 channel. It surrounds you in sound from all directions, resulting in a truly immersive audio experience that makes you feel like you are in the scene.

There is TV displays two cellos on the screen, a sound bar, a subwoofer, and 2 rear speakers in a wide living room. A circle graphic connects LG Sound Bar, Sub-woofer, and 2 rear speakers.

Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound

LG Sound Bar considers the sound where it is in the space. With an upgraded AI Room Calibration, your Sound Bar delivers the optimal sound. By matching reference frequencies at an extended range of 400Hz, it can analyze the space precisely and correct the distortion of the sound.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.

Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar’s intelligent algorithm analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.
LG Sound Bar is place on the ground, showing LG logo right corner of the sound bar. Alexa logo and OK GOOGLE logos are placed on the sound bar.

Use the Platform of Your Choice

LG Sound Bars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Sound Bar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
***The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates

Good for the Earth from Start to Finish

From production to shipping, our certain process is certified.
From left UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo) are shown.

Recycled Inside Out

Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Sound Bars as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because the top and bottom parts of the Sound Bar body use recycled plastic. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to sound bar production.

There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.

Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles

Our sound bar designs are carefully considered and we're taking steps to ensure our products use more reclaimed materials. Global Recycled Standard certified that the fabric we use is polyester jersey made from plastic bottles.

There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.

*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.

Reduce CO2 emissions

Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2

We've rethought our sound bar box with a clever redesign that changes the shape and reduces the size. The sound bar and woofer are rearranged inside the new L-shape box, which allows more products to be shipped at one time. This means fewer trucks on the road, and therefore lower CO2 emissions.

On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.

*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.

Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging

Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp

LG Sound Bars have been certified by SGS as an Eco Product because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags, to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.

Wi-Fi audio dongle for your Sound Bar and TV
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

480 W

Number of Speakers

9 EA

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Music

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

Sports

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174032565

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

59 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

40 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

18.7 kg

Main

4.5 kg

Subwoofer

10 kg

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

IMAX Enhanced

Yes

MQA

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view with sub woofer

S80QY

LG 3.1.3 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos® and Apple Airplay 2