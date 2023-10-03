About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Sound Bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV with IMAX® Enhanced and Dolby Atmos®

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Save $300 on the LG SC9S sound bar when you purchase a 77”, 65”, or 55” LG OLED evo C3 TV.

LG Sound Bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV with IMAX® Enhanced and Dolby Atmos®

SC9S

LG Sound Bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV with IMAX® Enhanced and Dolby Atmos®

Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your OLED C Series and soundbar

Complete your C Series OLED TV with the WOW Bracket. It's perfect for enjoying your entertainment on the wall or on a stand.

A design film of LG Sound Bar SC9S. Play the video.

Synergy that completes a whole new experience

LG Soundbar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and soundbar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.

A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.



WOW Bracket

Fits neatly on OLED C Series 

An Exclusive Bracket allows you to place Sound Bar in the right position so that you can hear the best sound. Both as a stand or wall-mounted, your Sound Bar creates optimal sound with a sleek design.

*Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 55", 65", 77".

WOW Orchestra

A soundbar that works in harmony with your LG TV sound

LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound. 

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

LG Sound Bar SC9S setting screen is on the wall-mount TV. The sound bar is as well hung on the wall right under the TV.

WOW Interface

Control soundbar from your LG TV interface

Control your soundbar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the soundbar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.<br>

**This feature support soundbar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (0- 100), Soundbar Mode Control.<br>

***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

The video clip that shows LG Soundbar SC9S can be connected to TV wirelessly is available on the right side.

WOWCAST

Connect wirelessly to your LG TV

Enjoy content without any wires or distractions of sound. LG WOWCAST wirelessly connects LG Soundbar* and LG TV to deliver high quality sound in a more convenient way. Experience the power of Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.

*Compatibility of LG Soundbar will vary by model.

**The image shown is for illustration purposes only. The actual location of cable ports may vary depending on TV products or models.

***A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the soundbar.

Experience Theater Quality Sound

LG Sound Bar combines with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced to bring theater-like sound to your living room. It surrounds you in clear and realistic sound from all sides, placing you in the center of your favourite movies for powerful, true-to-life sound with every scene.

Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Sound Bar and TV to all over the living room.

"*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Sound Bar SC9S pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your Sound Bar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your Sound Bar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Feel the Roar of the Bass

Feel stronger, deeper bass in your favourite songs and movies. The wireless subwoofer hit low notes with ease, with increased volume, and bass quality transmitted over a longer distance.

A sound bar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.

Exceptional Content Experience

Connect your LG Soundbar SC9S to a console or Blu-ray player to immerse yourself in your favourite games, TV shows, and movies. Your Soundbar offers a lag-free viewing experience with the best picture and sound.
Soundbar and TV are placed on the white table and 7 white horses are shown on the TV.

4K Pass-through Keeps
High Quality

LG Sound Bar has a 4K Pass-through. It transmits data without losing quality. So you can enjoy both stunning audio and video with minimal connections.
The sound bar is placed on the cabinet and racing game scene is shown on the TV coneected to the sound bar. A game console is on the bottom right side of the picture hold by two hands.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Sound Bar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and Sound Bar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

LG OLED C is placed on the wall, below LG Sound Bar SC9S is placed through an exclusive bracket. Subwoofer is placed underneath. TV shows a concerts scene.

Enjoy HD Music Streaming Services

Play music on your Sound Bar. It is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Sound Bar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

The sound bar is hung on the wall with the TV right above. Sound waves are crossing between them changing their colors from red to blue.

Connect to the Platform You Use

LG Sound Bars have wider compatibility to work with Google, Alexa and Apple Airplay2. Control the LG Sound Bar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Sound Bar SC9S, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound

LG Sound Bar considers the sound where it is in the space. With an upgraded AI Room Calibration, your Sound Bar delivers the optimal sound. By matching reference frequencies at an extended range of 400Hz, it can analyze the space precisely and correct the distortion of the sound.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.

LG AI Sound Pro Optimizes Sound
for Various Contents

Enjoy your content with specialized sound modes— AI Sound Pro. It intelligently analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you are watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.
An aerial photo of green forest

Looking Forward to a Better Tomorrow

From the way we produce to how we ship, our certain process is certified. Packaging is made of recyclable cardboard boxes and reduced to only what’s needed to arrive safely.
Gray cubes with different heights are placed randomly.

Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Sound Bar as ECV(Environmental Claims Validation) products because some parts of the Sound Bar body use recycled plastic— We’re taking a more considerate approach to portable Sound Bar production.

*The above image is for representative purpose.

The sound bar box is placed on the right side of picture, opened to show its EPS foam filling material.

Recycled Pulp Packaging

LG Sound Bar has been certified by SGS because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam(Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

Brand Information

LG Sound Bar

Model Name

SC9S

Subwoofer Model Name

SPS8-W

System (Main Chip)

MT8532

Mainset / Subwoofer Color

Black / Black

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

Main (w/ Foot )

975 x 63 x 125

Matching TV size

55 ~ 65 inch

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313

MATERIAL

Main - Front / Top / Bottom

Metal / Mold / Mold

Subwoofer - Front / Body

Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

Main

4.1Kg

Subwoofer

7.8Kg

Gross Weight

22.7Kg

CARTON BOX

Size (W x H x D) mm

1221 x 477 x 284

Type

Flexo

Color

Yellow

CONTAINER Q

20ft

128

40ft

288

40ft (HC)

340

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

Number of channels

3.1.3 ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

Total

400W

Front

30W * 2

Center

30W

Top

30W * 2

Top Center

30W

Subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

SPL

83dB

System

Closed

Tweeter Unit

20mm (New)

Woofer Unit

52x93mm

Impedance

6ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

SPL

83dB

System

Closed

Woofer Unit

2 inch

Impedance

6ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)

SPL

83dB

System

Closed

Woofer Unit

2.3 inch

Impedance

6ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP CENTER

SPL

85dB

SPL System

Closed

Tweeter Unit

20mm (New)

Impedance

6ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

SPL

85dB

System

Bass Reflex

Woofer Unit

7 inch

Impedance

3ohm

PASSIVE COMPONENT

Passive Radiator (Size, Q'ty)

127x47mm, 2EA

NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS

Number of Speakers

9EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

Optical

Yes(1)

HDMI In / Out

Yes(1) / Yes(1)

USB

Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

Yes / Yes

Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes (1:2)

DISPLAY INFORMATION

Display Type

Dot LED (3 EA)

LED Indicator Color

Multi color

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

No / Yes

Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

No / Yes

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes (w/ Meridian)

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Dolby Atmos (Codec)

Yes

DTS:X (Codec)

Yes

IMAX Enhanced (Codec)

Yes

SOUND CONTROL

User EQ (TRE/BAS, -5 ~ 5dB, 1dB/Step) - RCU / App

Yes / Yes

Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

Yes / Yes

Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

No / Yes

Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

No / Yes

Surround On/Off - RCU / App

Yes / Yes

AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

Wow Orchestra

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz (4:2:0)

Yes

HDR10 / HDR 10+

Yes / No

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

ALEXA SUPPORTED

Works with Alexa (Controllee)

Yes

SPOTIFY SUPPORTED

Spotify Connect

Yes

TIDAL SUPPORTED

Tidal Connect

Yes

APPLE SUPPORTED

AirPlay 2

Yes

GOOGLE SUPPORTED

Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS / Android OS

Yes / Yes

Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

Yes

EZ Setup (BLE)

Yes

NSU / FOTA

Yes / No

Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

Yes / Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

No / Yes

Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

No / Yes

Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

Yes / Yes

A/V Sync (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

No / Yes

Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

Yes

Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main - Top / Center (Top) / Surround

Yes / Yes / No

Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) Soundbar Rear - Rear_Front / Rear Surround / Rear Top

Yes / No / No

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer / Off - RCU / App

No / Yes

USB Host / Charge

Yes / No

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC / AAC+

Yes / Yes

MQA (w/ Tidal)

Yes

FILE FORMAT

FLAC - C4A / USB

Yes / Yes

OGG - C4A / USB

Yes / Yes

WAV - C4A / USB

Yes / Yes

MP3 - C4A / USB

Yes / Yes

AAC - C4A / USB

Yes / Yes

POWER MAIN

Type

Adapter (23V, 2.61A)

Power Off Consumption

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption

37W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

Type

SMPS

Power Off Consumption

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption

38W

Wireless Frequency

5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

Web Manual (File)

Yes (Full)

Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

Yes (Simple)

Wall Mount Guide

Yes

Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No

Yes (Full)

Warranty Card

Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

Model Name

RAV21

Battery(Size)

AA x 2

Battery Built-in

Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

TV Synergy Bracket (Wallmount & Stand)

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer

SC9S

LG Sound Bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV with IMAX® Enhanced and Dolby Atmos®