LG Sound Bar Eclair SE6S

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Sound Bar Eclair SE6S

SE6S

LG Sound Bar Eclair SE6S

45 degree front angle view of Soundbar
The LG Sound Bar SE6S is placed on the wooden cabinet. Above a wall-mount TV with blue sound wave images and dotted lights is placed. On the left side a window is slightly seen and black leather leaning chair is placed in front of a green plant.

Sounds Maximal,
Looks Minimal

WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound

LG Sound Bar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Sound Bar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your Sound Bar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the Sound Bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

LG Sound Bar setting screen is on the wall-mount TV. The sound bar is as well hung on the wall right under the TV.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
**This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

A wall mount TV and the sound bar is hung on the wall facing the right side of the picture. Variously formed blue sound waves are coming from the sound bar. A dome-shaped sound blue sound wave is fully covering the two of them.

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
Surrounds You in Sound

LG Sound Bar combines with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X to bring realistic spatial sound to your room. It surrounds you from all sides, letting you feel the immersive sound with every scene.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Sound Bar SE6S pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your Sound Bar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your Sound Bar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Image of 4 passive radiators placed inside of sound bar. Underneath the sound bar circled black waves are shown for illustraing its powerful bass sound.

Feel Resonant Bass with 4 Passive Radiators

LG Sound Bar SE6S has 4 Passive Radiators to deliver big and consistent bass. Enjoy your favourites in the full range of sound with a minimal interior.
LG Sound Bar SE6S with diagonal view is placed on black colored area and there is a white colored area underneath for design purpose.

Give Texture to the Sound and Design

LG Sound Bar SE6S looks as good as it sounds. It has a gorgeous plastic surface, and a premium fabric wraps around the Sound Bar. The two create a style in your space with the detailed sound.
The LG Sound Bar SE6S is placed on the red box in front of red background. A black shadow is covering the upper right half of the picture.

Supreme-Quality Sound in All-in-One Design

LG Sound Bar SE6S delivers powerful sound without a subwoofer. Its All-in-One Design let you move your Sound Bar anywhere in your space, giving you a resonant and rich bass with everything you watch and listen to.
LG TV is hung on the wall. On the screen, a woman with mini dress is singing with a microphone in her right hand in red, yellow and blue lights. Sound Bar is placed right below.

Stream Music on Your Sound Bar

Easily stream music. LG Sound Bar is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Sound Bar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

A sound bar, a curved monitor, a note, a small clock are placed on a wooden desk. A racing game is being played on the monitor to describe its game friendly features.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Sound Bar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and Soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Sound Bar SE6S, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

There's a sound bar lying on the infinite space. Above the sound bar, google alexa and ok google icon is shown.

Use the Platform of Your Choice

LG Sound Bars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Sound Bar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
***The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

An aerial view of green forest.

Looking Forward to
a Better Tomorrow

From the way we produce to how we ship, our certain process is certified. Packaging is made of recyclable cardboard boxes and reduced to only what’s needed to arrive safely.
Gray cubes with different heights are placed randomly.

Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Sound Bar as ECV(Environmental Claims Validation) products because some parts of the Sound Bar body use recycled plastic— We’re taking a more considerate approach to portable Sound Bar production.

*The above image is for representative purpose.

The sound bar box is placed on the right side of picture, opened to show its EPS foam filling material.

Recycled Pulp Packaging

LG Sound Bar has been certified by SGS because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam(Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

Print

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Music

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

Sports

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.0

Output Power

100 W

Number of Speakers

5 EA

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

5.9 kg

Main

3.5 kg

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

35 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

AirPlay 2

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

MQA

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

800 x 63 x 131 mm

