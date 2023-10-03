About Cookies on This Site

LG SN4 2.1 ch 300W Sound Bar

SN4

SN4

LG SN4 2.1 ch 300W Sound Bar

SN4-Front view
Pursue High Fidelity Sound
Carbon Woofer

Pursue High Fidelity Sound

Each woofer unit is designed with a carbon diaphragm to secure excellent clarity.
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
Wireless Subwoofer

Add More power Easily

Feel the beat with the powerful LG Sound Bar SN4 wireless subwoofer. Pumping out an extra 200 watts, it’s sounds good and it’s convenient to install.

Leading Technologies

Rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As a Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and a Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

Master Quality Authenticated

lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer

Developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with the highest possible sound quality.

Connect More Conveniently
Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

Connect More Conveniently
Bluetooth® Streaming

Stream Smart for Quality Sound

Stream music directly from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SN4 via Bluetooth®. Exceptional sound for all your music is now all within your reach.

Stream Smart for Quality Sound
TV Sound Sync

Sync Seamlessly

LG Sound Bar SN4 can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® or optical. Your complete TV audio experience is ready in no time.

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

719192641143

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

300 W

Number of Speakers

3 EA

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

23 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

9.4 kg

Main

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS Virtual:X

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

SN4-Front view

SN4

LG SN4 2.1 ch 300W Sound Bar