LG XBOOM CK43 300W Shelf System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM CK43 300W Shelf System

CK43

LG XBOOM CK43 300W Shelf System

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Total Output Power

300W

Front Speaker Output Power

150W x 2

CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth Remote App (Android)

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

Multipoint (Android)

Yes (3)

LG Sound Sync

Yes (bluetooth)

FUNCTION SELECTOR

CD

Yes

Tuner

Yes

AUX 1

Yes

USB 1

Yes

USB 2

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

SPEAKERS

Front Speaker System

2 Way 2 Speaker

Front Speaker Tweeter Unit

1.57”

Front Woofer Unit

5.25”

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

USB 1

Yes

USB 2

Yes

AUX In (L/R)

1 (Rear)

Speaker Out

System Jack

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

SOUND

EQ

Cluster2 EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass, Blast, Football

Auto DJ

Yes

Multi Juke Box

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHZ)

87.5 - 108.0 MHz

Memory/Erase

Yes

Clock/Time/Sleep/Set

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC/FILE TYPE

Number of Disc

1

Loading Type

Tray

Playable Disc

Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW

Playable File Format

MP3, WMA, AAC

POWER

Power Consumption

50W

Standby Mode

<0.5W

Power Requirement Narrow (50/60Hz)

110V 50/60Hz

Power Requirement Wide

110V 50/60Hz

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Remote Control Batteries

AAA x 2

FM Antenna

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Main (WxHxD)

300 x 163 x 241 mm 11.8” x 6.4” x 9.5”

Front Speakers x 2 (WxHxD)

201 x 306 x 216mm/ 7.9” x 12.1” x 8.5”

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

816 x 361 x 247mm/ 13.0” x 6.4” x 9.5”

Main Net Weight

2.6 kg/5.7 lbs

Front Speakers x 2 Net Weight

2.4 kg/5.3 lbs

Main Box Shipping Weight

9.6 kg/21.2 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454069949

