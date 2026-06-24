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LG Match Day Heroes with Canadian soccer player Jonathan David. Enter for a chance to win an LG upgrade for your footy hub

LG Match Day Heroes with Canadian soccer player Jonathan David. Enter for a chance to win an LG upgrade for your footy hub

LG is celebrating footy hubs

Enter for your chance to win an LG upgrade for your footy hub

LG Canada is proud to celebrate Match Day Heroes

This summer your local cafés, restaurants, and backyard watch parties will be where Canadians gather to watch the Beautiful Game. 

 

The early morning kickoffs.
The packed watch parties.
The chants. The colours. The rituals.

 

Match Day Heroes celebrates the cafés, restaurants and bars where footy means something more.

 

To help make those moments even more unforgettable, LG partnered with four beloved Local footy hubs to upgrade their match dayexperience with new TVs, projectors, sound systems or appliances.

 

It’s about the communities that make the Beautiful Game feel louder, closer and more meaningful every week.

 

At LG, we believe Life’s Good when communities come together.

“It’s the places where Canadians gather to watch these games that are the real stars – local spots that create a sense of community. Growing up, my own soccer hub was back in Ottawa growing up with friends and families. I’m excited to see the special places Canadians nominate and celebrate the people behind them.”

 - Jonathan David, Canadian soccer player

Footy Hub: Liberty Village Market & Café

Footy Hub: Nganda African Street Food

Footy Hub: Esto es Colombia 