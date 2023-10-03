We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone
Qualifications
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174034033
-
Brand
-
Studio
-
Cooktop Type
-
Induction
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
Outcase Color
-
Black
-
Control Display
-
7 TFT LCD
-
Cooktop Color
-
Black
-
Cooktop Control Type
-
Glass Touch
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Ceramic Glass Surface
-
Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
-
34 3/8 x 6 3/4 x 19 51/64
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
-
39 59/64 x 5 63/64 x 24 51/64
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
-
36 5/8 x 3 9/16 x 21 1/16
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
48.06
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
-
54.5
-
Size in Width (inch)
-
36
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
-
208/240 60
-
Watt Rating at 208V (W)
-
8850
-
Watt Rating at 240V (W)
-
10900
-
Cooktop Type
-
36" Induction Cooktop
-
Hot Surface LED Indicator
-
Yes
-
Induction Heater - Center Middle (W)(inch)
-
11(1500 Boost 3000W)/7(1850 Boost 3700W)
-
Induction Heater - Left Front (W)(inch)
-
1850W Boost 3700W (240V)/ 1500W Boost 3000W (208V)
-
Induction Heater - Left Rear (W)(inch)
-
1850W Boost 3700W (240V)/ 1500W Boost 3000W (208V)
-
Induction Heater - Right Front (W)(Turbo, inch)
-
2100W Boost 3700W (240V)/1700W Boost 3000W (208V)
-
Induction Heater - Right Rear (W)(inch)
-
1400W Boost 1800W (240V)/ 1150W Boost 1450W (208V)
-
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
-
5
-
ADA Compliant
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes( Child Lock)
-
Timed Cook
-
Each Burner
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone