LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone

CBIS3618B

CBIS3618B

LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone

CBIS3618B
Power at Your Fingertips - but Never Hot to the Touch

Power at Your Fingertips - but Never Hot to the Touch

Get faster, more precise cooking performance with LG STUDIO's induction cooktop with five powerful burners and a 7" LCD touch display.
All the Flex, None of the Stress

All the Flex, None of the Stress

Complicated meal? Unexpected guests? You've got this with the LG STUDIO Flex Zone. Combine the left two induction elements to accommodate different sizes and shapes of cookware. Each zone provides up to 3,700 watts of power - so you never sacrifice on accuracy or power.
Options Galore, Seen in Full Colour

Options Galore, Seen in Full Colour

A few simple touches activate your cooktop for quick operation without confusion on an impressive LCD touch display. The look is sleek and contemporary - and it's even easy to clean.
Go Big with Cooking Power from Cool Induction.

Go Big with Cooking Power from Cool Induction.

LG STUDIO brings the power with a 6,000 watt dual center induction burner. Switch between its largest or smallest element - or activate them both for easy convenience.

Qualifications

Qualifications

2 Year Warranty on Parts and Labour
All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174034033

BASIC SPEC

Brand

Studio

Cooktop Type

Induction

Fuel Type

Electric

Outcase Color

Black

DESIGN / FINISH

Control Display

7 TFT LCD

Cooktop Color

Black

Cooktop Control Type

Glass Touch

Cooktop Finish

Ceramic Glass Surface

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

34 3/8 x 6 3/4 x 19 51/64

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

39 59/64 x 5 63/64 x 24 51/64

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

36 5/8 x 3 9/16 x 21 1/16

Product Weight (lb.)

48.06

Shipping Weight (lb.)

54.5

Size in Width (inch)

36

POWER / RATINGS

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

208/240 60

Watt Rating at 208V (W)

8850

Watt Rating at 240V (W)

10900

COOKTOP FEATURES

Cooktop Type

36" Induction Cooktop

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

Induction Heater - Center Middle (W)(inch)

11(1500 Boost 3000W)/7(1850 Boost 3700W)

Induction Heater - Left Front (W)(inch)

1850W Boost 3700W (240V)/ 1500W Boost 3000W (208V)

Induction Heater - Left Rear (W)(inch)

1850W Boost 3700W (240V)/ 1500W Boost 3000W (208V)

Induction Heater - Right Front (W)(Turbo, inch)

2100W Boost 3700W (240V)/1700W Boost 3000W (208V)

Induction Heater - Right Rear (W)(inch)

1400W Boost 1800W (240V)/ 1150W Boost 1450W (208V)

Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

5

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

ADA Compliant

Yes

Control Lock

Yes( Child Lock)

Timed Cook

Each Burner

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

What people are saying

LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone