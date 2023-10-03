LG STUDIO 30" Wall Mount Chimney Hood

About Cookies on This Site

  Buy More Save More on LG STUDIO major appliances.

LSHD3089BD

Say hello to the LG STUDIO kitchen

Say hello to the LG STUDIO kitchen

With innovative freestanding and built-in appliances that perform flawlessly and look awesome, you may never want to leave your home again.
Say hello to the LG STUDIO kitchen Learn More
Think of the Possibilities

Think of the Possibilities

Take control over lingering cooking odors by accessing hood vent functions remotely. Monitor and control air movement, operate LED lights, and even turn the vent fan on and off from your Android or iOS device using the LG SmartThinQ® app.
Check Under this Hood

Check Under this Hood

The LG STUDIO hood vent offers superior ventilation to quickly neutralize smoke, grease and cooking odors. The professional-grade blower adjusts from 200 to 600 CFM for greater ventilation as well as moisture and odor removal when you need it most.
Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

LG Black Stainless Steel Series brings an undeniable lustre to kitchen spaces. It elevates the traditional stainless steel look with a satin-smooth, warm and sophisticated smudge resistant finish* that easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth. So the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste.
Low Profile. Big on Design.

Low Profile. Big on Design.

The streamlined styling of the sleek chimney-style hood vent offers plenty of design appeal for 30” spaces without distracting from your overall kitchen aesthetic. Cooks can delight in the low-profile appearance while enjoying the high-tech power behind the hood.

Sleek. Seamless. Stylish.

Sleek. Seamless. Stylish.

Seamlessly integrated into the hood, the touch pads give you complete control over 5 fan speeds, delay-off function, auto reminders and Airflow Control Technology. This LG STUDIO hood vent also illuminates your cooktop with brilliant dual-level LED lighting, so you'll always have perfect lighting for the task at hand.
Qualifications

Qualifications

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
5 Speed Levels
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 15/16" x 27" to 48 1/2" x 22 1/16"
EASYCLEAN®
No
THINQ®
No

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231338981

POWER / RATINGS

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

120/60

Amp Rating at 120V (A)

4

Circuit Breaker Size (A)

15 Amps

HOOD FEATURES

Auto Delay-Off

Yes

Blower CFM (min-max)

200-600

Blower Sones (min-max)

1-6

Blower Speed Levels

5

Distance Over Cooking Surface (inch)

26- 34

Dual-Level Lighting

Yes

Filter Type

Decorative Mesh Filters

Lighting Power (W)

9

Lighting Type

LED Light Strip

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

RoHS Compliant

Yes

Size in Width (inch)

30

Vertical Internal Blower

6” Round

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

34 1/4 x 27 3/8 x 26 5/8

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 15/16 x 27 to 48 1/2 x 22 1/16

Product Weight (lb.)

35

Shipping Weight (lb.)

52

BASIC SPEC

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Blower CFM (min-max)

200-600

Blower Sones (min-max)

1-6

Blower Speed Levels

5

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Type

5-Speed IR Touch Controls

Wi-Fi Control CFM

Yes

Wi-Fi Control Lights

Yes

Wi-Fi Power On/Off

Yes

LSHD3089BD

LG STUDIO 30" Wall Mount Chimney Hood