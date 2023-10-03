About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG STUDIO Top Control Smart Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash​ Pro™, TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • "Buy More Save More on LG STUDIO major appliances. Click here. "

LG STUDIO Top Control Smart Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash​ Pro™, TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™

SDWB24S3

LG STUDIO Top Control Smart Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash​ Pro™, TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™

Front view
QuadWash®

QuadWash®

TrueSteam®

TrueSteam®

EasyRack™ Plus

EasyRack™ Plus

ThinQ®

ThinQ®

Energy Star

Energy Star

2 Year Warranty

2 Year Warranty

DirectDrive™ Motor + 10 Year Warranty

DirectDrive™ Motor + 10 Year Warranty

A smart, hardworking solution

LG STUDIO Dishwasher

A smart, hardworking solution

Skip pre-washing your dishes and let this dishwasher do the heavy lifting.

Fit stemware, utensils, and more.

Adjustable 3rd Rack

Fit stemware, utensils, and more.

No more fingerprints or smudges.

Smudge Resistant Finish

No more fingerprints or smudges.

Quiet with TrueSteam® & QuadWash®.

Performance Cleaning

Quiet with TrueSteam® & QuadWash®.

Think you have to check on the dishes? Think Again

Think you have to check on the dishes? Think Again

LG smart dishwashers come with ThinQ® technology built-in, so you can get smartphone notifications when a cycle is complete. That means less waiting and more time to yourself. You can even check on the cycle status with voice commands using the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you don't have to lift a finger.

*NFC Tag On Technology is only available with Android OS.

Powerful Cleaning, Fewer Water Spots

Powerful Cleaning, Fewer Water Spots

LG TrueSteam® saves the time and headache of prewashing or rewashing dishes by hand. A blast of steam at the start of the cycle penetrates and dissolves tough caked-on food but is gentle enough for your favorite wine glasses. A second blast during drying helps eliminate water spots by up to 60%*—no more having to wipe spotty glasses before guests arrive.
Do the Dishes at the Speed of Life

Do the Dishes at the Speed of Life

LG's exclusive QuadWash Pro™ and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies combine to deliver the industry's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle* for sparkling, table-ready dishes in less time. So you can spend more time on what matters.

*Based on 2022 third-party testing comparing competitive consumer products.

Pro-level cleaning performance

Tackle post-dinner cleanup like a pro with the enhanced cleaning power of QuadWash Pro™. High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power*, spray dishes from multiple angles, while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue and provide exceptional cleaning performance.

*As compared to our standard QuadWash™.

Drier than ever

​Our Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying*, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack—including hard-to-dry plastics.​

Powerful cleaning, Fewer water spots

LG TrueSteam® uses the power of steam to penetrate food residue and help eliminate water spots by up to 60%*. Plus, LG dishwashers are certified by the National Sanitation Foundation to reduce bacteria on dishes by 99.999% and reach a final rinse temperature greater than 66°C (150°F) when operated on the Steam cycle** for peace of mind.

*Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by model. Results based on test with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb. 2018.
**LG TrueSteam Dishwashers certified by NSF achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle.

Resists Smudges for an Effortless Shine

Resists Smudges for an Effortless Shine

Smudge Resistant finish resists fingerprints and smudges to keep your kitchen looking its best. Available in classic stainless steel, now you can have all of the things you love about stainless steel appliances—the premium look, the professional-grade durability—without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. Plus, it easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth.
More Flexibility Means No Dish Gets Left Behind

More Flexibility Means No Dish Gets Left Behind

EasyRack™ Plus lets you fit more dishes, run fewer loads and make short work of after-dinner cleanup. With three height settings, the upper rack adjusts effortlessly and smoothly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversize pans below. Customizable tines offer greater flexibility for loading dishes of all shapes and sizes without compromising cleaning performance.
Easy Party Cleanup in Just One Load

Easy Party Cleanup in Just One Load

This dishwasher’s generous capacity holds up to 15 place settings for quick cleanup in fewer loads. And with more in each load, you’ll spend less time washing dishes and more time enjoying the party.

Qualifications

Qualifications

2 Year Warranty on Parts and Labour
Print

All Spec

SUMMARY

LG STUDIO

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Place Settings

15

Upper Rack Dish Height Limit

7.1"

Lower Rack Dish Height Limit

12.5"

RACKS AND BASKETS

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

Cup Rack

Yes

Stemware Holder

Yes

Fold Down Tines

Fully on Upper & Fully (smart) on Lower

BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines

Yes

Rack Handle

Yes (Upper & Lower)

Glide Rail

Yes

Glide Wheel

Yes

Height Adjustable

Yes (Easy One Touch (3 Level))

Height-Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes

DISHWASHERS FEATURE

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

SMARTTHINQ® SMART FEATURES

Wi-Fi Enabled

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Smart Diagnosis™ System

Yes

STYLE AND DESIGN

Control Panel Location

Top Control

Electronic Controls

Fully Integrated Control Panel

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

3

Time Remaining Indicator

Yes (LED)

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

Tub Light

Yes

Handle

Bar Handle

All Available Colours

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

FEATURES

TrueSteam®

Yes

QuadWash Pro

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

40 dBA

Number of Wash Cycles

10 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Refresh, Normal, 1-Hour, Download Cycle, Machine Wash, Rinse, Express)

Number of Options

8 (Flex Zone, Steam, High Temp, Dry Boost, Delay Start (Up to 12 Hours), Control Lock, Night Dry, Remote Start)

Number of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

SenseClean™ Wash System

Yes

Vario Wash

Yes

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

Drying System

Yes (Dynamic Heat Dry)

End of Cycle Indicator

Yes (Beeper + END indication on display)

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

Tub Insulation (Damping Sheet, Sound Absorbing Material (felt), Base)

Yes

BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines

Yes

Anti-Bacterial Treatment (Sump, Inner / Outer filter, Drain pump case, Drain hose)

Yes

Balanced Door

Yes

3-Stage Filtration System

Yes

POWER RATINGS

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEE Tier

1

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

238 kWh/Year

Water Factor (WF)

2.9

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Product Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

23 3/4" x 33 5/8" x 24 5/8"

Product Weight (kg)

42.1 kg

Depth with Door Closed with Handle (in)

26 13/16"

Depth with Door Open (in)

49 1/4"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

28 1/32" x 34 7/8" x 29 5/8"

Shipping Weight with Carton (kg)

48.8 kg

LIMITED WARRANTY

Labour/Parts (Internal/Functional Parts only)

2 Year

Main control board, Rack, Stainless Steel Door Liner, Tub

5 Years

Direct Drive® Motor

10 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

195174060469

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

SDWB24S3

LG STUDIO Top Control Smart Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash​ Pro™, TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™