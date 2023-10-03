About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO 26 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Built-In Refrigerator with Ice & Water

  Buy More Save More on LG STUDIO major appliances.

LG STUDIO 26 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Built-In Refrigerator with Ice & Water

LG STUDIO 26 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Built-In Refrigerator with Ice & Water

Inverter Linear Compressor

2 Year Warranty

Energy Star®

Built-In Appeal

Uncompromising Design

A slightly shallower depth stands flush with cabinetry for an Impressive look.

26 Cubic Ft Capacity

Ultra Large, Ultra Organized

Ice & Water on Demand

Tall Stainless-Steel Dispenser

LG's Smart Cooling System

Keeps Produce Fresher Longer

woman looking at her phone

Peace of mind
built-in

Download the ThinQ® app and connect your smart appliance. Get recommended maintenance tips and usage reports to help keep your appliances running at their best. Plus receive alerts for potential problem before they arise.
Organization

Organization & Capacity

With ultra-large capacity at 26.5 cu. ft., you can store more food than ever before. And keep it all fresher, longer. Plus, side-by-side access is easy for both fresh and frozen foods.
Maximum shelf space.

Convenience Meets Cool

One size fills all from pitchers to pint glasses- finally an ice & water dispenser that can accommodate just about any container with filtered water, cubs or crushed ice.
Fast and Flexible

Tall item to store in the door? Easy moving door bins slide up and down with minimal effort-so you can quickly adjust storage on the fly.
Maximum shelf space.

Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. Located on the freezer door, the ingenious SpacePlus® ice system offers easy access to ice when you need it while freeing shelf space for additional storage.

Qualifications

2-Year Warranty on Parts and Labour

*2 years (parts & labour), 7 years for sealed system (parts only), 10 years for Smart Inverter compressor (part only). See manual for details.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
25.6 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
42" x 83 1/2" x 27 1/2"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

