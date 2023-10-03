About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System

  Buy More Save More on LG STUDIO major appliances.

LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System

S5MSB

LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System

front view

Innovation Award Honoree - Home Appliances

The LG STUDIO Styler was a featured product at the Consumer Electronics Show. Check out our entire award-winning lineup.
LG STUDIO Large- Capacity Styler

Refresh, deodorize, sanitize and more- all with the power of steam

Advanced fabric care at home for the ultimate laundry solution.

Refresh, deodorize, sanitize and more- all with the power of steam1

Refresh With Steam, Every Day

Refresh With Steam, Every Day

At-home care is easy for more fabric types with the gentle power of steam.

Convenient, Complete Fabric Care

Elevate your daily routine with the LG STUDIO Styler.

Smarter Style Ahead

Use the ThinQ® app to check remaining cycle time, download cycles and more.

Space-Savings Dehumidifier Built-In

Eliminate musty smells caused by damp room air with the Dehumidify feature, exclusive to the LG STUDIO Styler.

Just Plug In & Start Refreshing

Plug into an outlet, fill water container & start refreshing. No plumbing required.
Helps Sanitize for a Healthier Home1

Helps Sanitize for a Healthier Home

Create a healthier home by reducing allergens for clothes, pillows and more.

Easy-to-Use Complete Care

The versatile LG Styler will quickly and easily become part of your daily routine.

It's all in the (Mirror) Finish

LG STUDIO's mirror door finish elevates your space and adds fashion function with a full length reflection. It's the perfect addition to a closet suite.

Larger Capacity for Gentle, Fast Drying

Quickly dry delicates like lingerie & more. Without fear of shrinking or damage for high-heat dryers.
CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch Control Hidden Display

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231028677

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V / 60Hz

PROGRAMS

[STL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[STL]Gentle Dry - Normal

90 min.

[STL]Refresh - Light

20 min.

[STL]Refresh - Normal

48 min.

[STL]Sanitary - Heavy Duty

128 min.

[STL]Sanitary - Normal

106 min.

[STL]Special Care - Suits/Coats

35 min.

[STL]Special Care - Wool/Knit

28 min.

[STL]Refresh - Heavy

67 min.

[STL]Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

Yes

[STL]Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

58 min.

[STL]Sanitary - Bedding

116 min.

[STL]Sanitary - Kid's Item

116 min.

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity

5 hangers + 1 pants hanger

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 11/64 X 79 9/64 X 27 3/4

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

23 5/8 X 77 11/64 X 23 13/16

Weight (lb.)

220.4

Weight include packing (lb.)

244.7

FEATURES

TrueSteam

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Aroma Kit

Yes 10 sheets (more sheets sold separately)

Interior Light

3 LED (2 White, 1 Blue)

Moving Hanger

5 clothes

Versatile Shelf

Yes

Pants Crease Care

Yes

Max RPM of Moving Hanger

200

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Color

Black Tint Mirror

Door Type

Square

[Styler] Cabinet Color

Western Black

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

4

Drip Tray (Qty)

1

Pants Hanger (Qty)

1

Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

2

Regular Hanger (Qty)

5

Shelf (Qty)

1

