LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™
Integrated Pro-Style Design
LG's Fastest Boiling Cooktop Elements
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
Yes
-
LG Brand
-
No
-
Electric
-
Yes
-
Gas
-
No
-
Induction Slide-in
-
No
-
Slide-in
-
Yes
-
Freestanding
-
No
-
Wall Oven
-
No
-
No. of Oven
-
Single
-
Capactiy (cu.ft.)
-
6.3cu.ft.
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes
-
ProBakeConvection™
-
Yes
-
Colour
-
Stainless Steel
-
Studio
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Electric Slide-In Range
-
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
6.3
-
Warming Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
0.8
-
Broil Element (Watt)
-
Inner: 1,600W Outer: 2,400W
-
Convection (Watt)
-
2,500W
-
Convection Fan
-
Dual Speed (High/Low)
-
Convection System/Mode/Cooking System
-
ProBakeConvection™
-
Oven Cooking Modes
-
Bake, Broil, Speed Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Speed Roast, Warm, Proof
-
Oven Control Features
-
Glass Touch
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes (3 hr. / 4 hr. / 5hr.)
-
Delay Clean
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Yes
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
Yes
-
No. of Racks
-
2 Heavy, 1 Gliding
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
7
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
Type
-
Radiant
-
No of Radiant Elements
-
5 (1 dual, 1 triple)
-
Element Size/Wattage
-
Yes
-
Left Rear
-
6" - 1,200W
-
Right Rear
-
6" - 1,200W
-
Left Front (Dual Element)
-
9" 6" - 3,200W / 1,400W
-
Right Front (Triple Element)
-
12" 9" 6" - 3,000W / 2,200W / 1,100W
-
Center (Warming Zone)
-
7" - 100W
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Black Ceramic Glass
-
Hot Surface LED Indicator
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
0.8 cu.ft.
-
Type
-
Warming
-
Levels
-
3
-
Time Control
-
Yes
-
Cooktop Control Type
-
Front Tilt-Control Knobs
-
Oven Control Type
-
Glass Touch
-
Display
-
VFD (White/Red)
-
Language
-
English
-
Clock
-
12 hr or 24 hr (option)
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Temperature Unit of Measure
-
˚F or ˚C
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
1. High 2. Low 3. Mute
-
Available Colors
-
Stainless-Steel
-
Handle/Knobs
-
Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView™ Window
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
216.1
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
165.6
-
Cabinet Width (in)
-
30"
-
Overall Depth (in) - including handle
-
28 15/16"
-
Overall Height (in)
-
37 7/8”
-
Overall Width (in)
-
29 7/8"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 13/16" x 21 5/16" x 19 3/4"
-
Height to Cooking Surface (in)
-
36"
-
Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
32 1/2" x 45 1/2" x 30 1/2"
-
Amp Rating @208V
-
50.5A
-
Amp Rating @240V
-
40A
-
KW Rating @208V
-
10.5kW
-
KW Rating @240V
-
13.5kW
-
Standard Rack
-
2
-
Gliding Rack
-
1
-
Cleaning Pad
-
–
-
Spray Bottle
-
Yes
-
Scouring Pad
-
Yes
-
Cooktop Cream / Cleaner
-
1
-
Cooktop Sponge
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 Year Parts & Labour
-
LSSE3026ST
-
048231319621
