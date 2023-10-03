We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STUDIO 26 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Built-In Refrigerator with Ice & Water
Qualifications
*2 years (parts & labour), 7 years for sealed system (parts only), 10 years for Smart Inverter compressor (part only). See manual for details.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
25.6
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
44 1/10 x 90 3/5 x 30 1/10
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
762
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Brand
-
LG STUDIO
-
Product Type
-
Side by Side Built In
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Yes/No
-
Internal LED Display
-
Membrane / White LED
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
IcePlus™ / Express Cooling
-
Yes
-
Handle Type
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Contour Door
-
Flat
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft)
-
25.6
-
Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)
-
9.35
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)
-
16.25
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
542
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
615
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
83.5
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
22.5
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
25.375
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
27.875
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
48.625
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
45.5625
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
41
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
44 1/10 x 90 3/5 x 30 1/10
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/4", Top 1/4", Back 1/6"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
762
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
195174024478
-
Door Type
-
Swing
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
3
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT700P
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
3.5/3.8
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
4
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
SpacePlus®
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Premium LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
No. of Door Bins
-
5
-
Vegetable Box
-
3 (2 Magic Crispers)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
SRSXB2622S
LG STUDIO 26 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Built-In Refrigerator with Ice & Water