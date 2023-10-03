We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Combination Double Wall Oven with Air Fry
*Based on LG internal testing as compared to a conventional LG oven. Results will vary according to type of food being cooked and other details involved in the cooking process
*Compared to LG’s non-infrared heating ovens using chicken breasts, hamburgers, and salmon.
*Compared to LG’s non-infrared heating ovens using chicken breasts, hamburgers, and salmon.
Qualifications
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174022863
-
Brand
-
Studio
-
Outcase Color
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
Oven Type
-
Combi Wall Oven
-
Control Display
-
7" TFT LCD
-
Outcase Color
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Printproof Finish
-
Yes
-
Handle Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Material
-
Stainless Steel
-
Knob Material
-
Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)
-
Oven Control Type
-
TFT LCD Film Touch + Glass Touch
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView™ Window
-
SmartDiagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
-
Yes
-
[Upper]Microwave Power Output (W)
-
950
-
[Upper]Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
[Upper]Convection Fan
-
Single Speed
-
[Upper]Oven Cooking Mode
-
Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance)
-
[Upper][Elec]Broil Element Power (W)
-
1300
-
[Upper][Elec]Convection Element Power (W)
-
1500(Sheath heater)
-
[Upper]Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
1.7
-
[Upper][Elec]Bake Element Power (W)
-
375
-
[Lower]Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
[Lower]Bake Element Type
-
Hidden (8 pass)
-
[Lower]Convection Fan
-
Single Speed
-
[Lower]Convection Type
-
True Convection
-
[Lower][Elec]Bake Element Power (W)
-
2500
-
[Lower][Elec]Convection Element Power (W)
-
Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)
-
[Lower]Number of Rack Positions
-
5
-
[Lower]Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
4.7
-
[Lower]Oven Cooking Mode
-
Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance)
-
Gliding Rack (Ea)
-
1
-
Griddle Plate (Ea)
-
1
-
Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)
-
2
-
Temp Probe (Ea)
-
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
-
Oven Cleaning Type
-
Self Clean
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Instaview
-
Yes(Lower Only)
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
-
33 x 50 x 30
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
-
29 3/4 x 29 7/16 x 26 29/32
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
204
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
-
239
-
Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
-
281/2 x 437/16 x 24
-
Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush
-
30 x 44 x 25
-
Lower Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
-
241/2 x 175/8 x 187/8
-
Upper Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
-
208/11 x 89/25 x 175/13
-
Cut-out Dimensions_Max (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
-
285/8 x 431/2 x 24
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection Fan
-
Single Speed
-
Number of Rack Positions
-
5
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
6.4
-
Oven Cooking Mode
-
Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Combination Double Wall Oven with Air Fry