LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Combination Double Wall Oven with Air Fry

LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Combination Double Wall Oven with Air Fry

WCES6428F

LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Combination Double Wall Oven with Air Fry

WCES6428F
Expand your multitasking skills

LG STUDIO Combination Oven

Get even, precise heat for baking.

True Convection®

Cooks up to 4x faster*

TurboCook™ Speed Oven

Full-colour LCD Touch Display

Recipes at Your Fingertips

Air Fry Crispy Favorites

Less Oil. More Crunch.

Cook up to 4x faster* than a traditional oven without preheating

LG TurboCook™ speed oven gives you the speed of a microwave without sacrificing results. Save time and skip the preheat with instant-on Infrared Heating™ that heats lightning fast and delivers oven-quality results every time. Plus, you can also use it as a conventional microwave oven.

*Based on LG internal testing as compared to a conventional LG oven. Results will vary according to type of food being cooked and other details involved in the cooking process

Cook with Confidence

True Convection delivers precise heat for crisp, delicious food. Bake with the greatest of ease with LG’s True Convection oven. Our convection technology evenly distributes continual precise heat so food is delicious on the inside, and crisp on the outside.
Options Galore, Displayed in Full Colour

A few simple touches guide you through menu selection with full-colour images for easy recognition. Activate more than 40 auto-cook recipes from Banana Bread to London Broil from the impressive LCD display. The look is sleek and contemporary and it’s even easy to clean.
No Preheating, Up to 20% Faster Cooking*

When you’re craving the thrill of the grill but Mother Nature has other ideas, you can still achieve that characteristic seared flavour with LG’s Infrared Heating™ system. The infrared heating element locks in juices while cutting up to 20% off your cooking time*-with no preheating required.

*Compared to LG’s non-infrared heating ovens using chicken breasts, hamburgers, and salmon.

Crispy Flavor to Feed a Crowd

Air Fry delivers crispy flavour fast, no preheating required, and makes enough to feed a crowd. Prepare snacks like French fries, hot wings and more at the press of a button. High temperatures and the convection fan work together to deliver the flavour and crunch you crave, without excessive oil.
Take it to the Next Level

LG STUDIO combines moisture-rich steam cooking with the low-and-slow sous vide method for restaurant-quality meals at home. Vacuum seals meats, fish and even vegetables are juicy, tender and consistently delicious*. Cook like a pro with removable water reservoir that is easy to refill even mid-cooking.

*Compared to LG’s non-infrared heating ovens using chicken breasts, hamburgers, and salmon.

Multiple Presets Make You a Pro

Take the guesswork out of cooking and let the preset cooking functions take over. Perfect for defrosting, reheating, melting and more. With a full menu of options from quick snacks to frozen entrees, we’ve got you covered with effortless cooking.
Make It Flush - or Not

The kitchen of your dreams is in the details - installation details, that is. LG STUDIO wall ovens give you the option of a flush installation or choose the traditional position.

Qualifications


2-Year Warranty on Parts and Labour
All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174022863

BASIC SPEC

Brand

Studio

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Fuel Type

Electric

Oven Type

Combi Wall Oven

DESIGN / FINISH

Control Display

7" TFT LCD

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Printproof Finish

Yes

Handle Color

Stainless Steel

Handle Material

Stainless Steel

Knob Material

Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)

Oven Control Type

TFT LCD Film Touch + Glass Touch

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

Yes

UPPER MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

[Upper]Microwave Power Output (W)

950

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

[Upper]Convection Conversion

Yes

[Upper]Convection Fan

Single Speed

[Upper]Oven Cooking Mode

Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance)

[Upper][Elec]Broil Element Power (W)

1300

[Upper][Elec]Convection Element Power (W)

1500(Sheath heater)

[Upper]Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

1.7

[Upper][Elec]Bake Element Power (W)

375

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

[Lower]Convection Conversion

Yes

[Lower]Bake Element Type

Hidden (8 pass)

[Lower]Convection Fan

Single Speed

[Lower]Convection Type

True Convection

[Lower][Elec]Bake Element Power (W)

2500

[Lower][Elec]Convection Element Power (W)

Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)

[Lower]Number of Rack Positions

5

[Lower]Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

4.7

[Lower]Oven Cooking Mode

Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance)

ACCESSORIES

Gliding Rack (Ea)

1

Griddle Plate (Ea)

1

Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

2

Temp Probe (Ea)

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

Oven Cleaning Type

Self Clean

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Instaview

Yes(Lower Only)

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

33 x 50 x 30

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 3/4 x 29 7/16 x 26 29/32

Product Weight (lb.)

204

Shipping Weight (lb.)

239

Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

281/2 x 437/16 x 24

Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush

30 x 44 x 25

Lower Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

241/2 x 175/8 x 187/8

Upper Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

208/11 x 89/25 x 175/13

Cut-out Dimensions_Max (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

285/8 x 431/2 x 24

OVEN FEATURES

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection Fan

Single Speed

Number of Rack Positions

5

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.4

Oven Cooking Mode

Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance)

WCES6428F

WCES6428F

LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Combination Double Wall Oven with Air Fry