LG Electronics has discovered an issue by which noise is generated in some 27-inch monitor products. For this issue, please take the following measures to receive free support service.

Target product: 27MP500-BY.AUSZJVN (Manufactured date: 02/2022 or 04/2022) How to check: Refer to the manufactured date and product code/svc code on the label on the back of the product

① Check MANUFACTURED/FABRIQUÉ : 02/2022 or 04/2022

② Check PRODUCT CODE/SVC CODE : 27MP500-BY.AUSZJVN

Action: When accessibility function is activated, noise suddenly disappears however, it is recommended to contact the LG call center.

1) Activation of accessibility features

- How to activate the function: After operating the joystick button, change accessibility from Off to On

* So, when settings are changed as above, accessibility buzzer sounds when the following operation is performed:

a) When turning on the power, b) when operating the joystick button, c) when entering power saving mode.

* If ACCESSIBILITY BUZZER sounds when feature is TURNED OFF, that is ABNORMAL and considered in need of firmware update

2) You can receive detailed information by contacting LG Customer Information Center: toll free 1-888-542-2623, 8am~9pm (EST)

- All other terms of LG’s limited warranty continue to apply.

- This service program does not extend any warranty coverage beyond your original limited warranty terms and conditions.