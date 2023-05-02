We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Monitor Service Program -27MP500 (abnormal noise)
LG Electronics has discovered an issue by which noise is generated in some 27-inch monitor products. For this issue, please take the following measures to receive free support service.
- Target product: 27MP500-BY.AUSZJVN (Manufactured date: 02/2022 or 04/2022)
- How to check: Refer to the manufactured date and product code/svc code on the label on the back of the product
① Check MANUFACTURED/FABRIQUÉ : 02/2022 or 04/2022
② Check PRODUCT CODE/SVC CODE : 27MP500-BY.AUSZJVN
- Action: When accessibility function is activated, noise suddenly disappears however, it is recommended to contact the LG call center.
1) Activation of accessibility features
- How to activate the function: After operating the joystick button, change accessibility from Off to On
* So, when settings are changed as above, accessibility buzzer sounds when the following operation is performed:
a) When turning on the power, b) when operating the joystick button, c) when entering power saving mode.
* If ACCESSIBILITY BUZZER sounds when feature is TURNED OFF, that is ABNORMAL and considered in need of firmware update
2) You can receive detailed information by contacting LG Customer Information Center: toll free 1-888-542-2623, 8am~9pm (EST)
- All other terms of LG’s limited warranty continue to apply.
- This service program does not extend any warranty coverage beyond your original limited warranty terms and conditions.
