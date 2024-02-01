We are proud to announce that LG Support is now LG CareQ (02/05/2024)

Dear customers,

We are pleased to announce that LG Canada support has rebranded to LG CareQ. With this change, we continue to embody the values that have earned your partnership: quality, value, innovation, and Keeping the Life’s Good promise. We’re excited to share this milestone with you, and our manifesto which defines our guiding principles.

The LG CareQ team looks forward to supporting you.

For general inquiries related to our products or services, please contact an LG CareQ consultant . Our qualified team can be reached directly in real time, through a variety of channels including our virtual assistant, WhatsApp, text, email, sign language, and phone

For products that require service within warranty, LG CareQ Direct Technicians and Authorized Service Partners are here to help.

For products outside the manufacturer warranty, the LG CareQ Out of Warranty Program provides a one price solution for labour and parts.

For extended warranty product care, the LG CareQ Protection Plan , available only through LG, offers premium care and peace of mind for LG Home Appliance and Home Entertainment products after purchase

If you are a Signature Kitchen Suite customer, take advantage of our LG CareQ Premium Service and explore all the benefits available.

For Business-to-Business customers, learn more about our LG CareQ Business Concierge Program.

Together, we are committed to Keeping the Life’s Good promise.

Your LG CareQ Team