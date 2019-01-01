Go Back

Styler

Check Status

  • "Ok Google, whatâ€™s my styler doing?"

  • "Ok Google, how much time left for the styler?"

Turn Off

  • "Ok Google, start/stop the styler."

If you have any questions about LG ThinQ with Amazon Alexa, please email us at lgcanadasupport@lge.com

General FAQs

