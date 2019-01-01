"Ok Google, return to last channel on TV ."

"Ok Google, switch â€˜OOO(channel name)â€™ on TV ."

"Ok Google, channel up/down on TV ."

"Ok Google, set volume to 20 on TV ."

"Ok Google, volume up/down on TV ."

"Ok Google, turn off TV ."

NOTE: You can also say "Ok Google, talk to LG to help" directly to check more example sentences. This only works with conversation action

NOTE: You may call your product with device type or nickname that you set in LG ThinQ App.

For the TV, please use TV nickname that you have set from the Set Up TV for the Google Assistant app on your TV.

Example: "Ok Google, talk to LG to volume up on Bedroom TV."

Turn Off

"Ok Google, talk to LG to turn TV off."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to turn off TV ."

Control Volume

"Ok Google, talk to LG to volume up on TV ."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to set volume to 10 on TV ."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to mute TV "

Change Channel

"Ok Google, talk to LG to change channel to 12 on TV ."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to change channel to â€˜OOO(channel name)â€™ on TV ." NOTE: Changing channel does not work if you are watching TV with set-top box

Switch Input

"Ok Google, talk to LG to switch TV to HDMI 1."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to switch TV to set-top box."

Content Search & Recommendations

"Ok Google, talk to LG to search â€˜OOO(VOD title)â€™ on TV ."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to search videos with â€˜OOO(Cast name)â€™ on TV ."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to show recommended videos on TV ."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to search my photos/videos/music on TV ."

Change Settings

"Ok Google, talk to LG to turn up/down the brightness of the screen on TV ."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to change TV mode to standard/cinema/sports/game mode on TV ."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to turn on/off subtitles on TV ."

Launch Apps

"Ok Google, talk to LG to launch â€˜OOO(App name) on TV ."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to launch YouTube on TV ."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to launch Google on TV ."

Control Video Playback

"Ok Google, talk to LG to play/pause/stop on TV ."

"Ok Google, talk to LG to fast forward/rewind on TV ."

Content Related Q&A