Check Temperature
-
"Alexa, check the temperature of the air conditioner"
-
"Alexa, what's the temperature of the air conditioner"
Turn On/Off
-
"Alexa, turn on air conditioner."
-
"Alexa, turn off air conditioner.
Set Temperature
-
"Alexa, set air conditioner to 65 degrees."
-
"Alexa, increase air conditioner by 2 degrees."
NOTE: The applicable temperature range differs by product model and activated mode.
NOTE: You can also say "Alexa, ask LG to help" directly to check more example sentences. This only works with Custom Skill.
NOTE:
- You may call your product with device type or nickname that you set in LG ThinQ App.
- Examples: â€œAlexa, ask LG to turn on air conditioner.â€ Or â€œAlexa, ask LG to turn on Living room AC.â€
- For the TV, please use TV nickname that you have set from the Set Up TV for Amazon Alexa app on your TV.
- Examples: â€œAlexa, ask LG to volume up on Bedroom TV.â€
Check Air Conditioner Status
-
"Alexa, ask LG to check the air conditioner status."
-
"Alexa, ask LG is the air conditioner on?"
Check Temperature
-
"Alexa, ask LG to check the temperature of the air conditioner"
-
"Alexa, ask LG for the temperature of the air conditioner"
Turn On/Off
-
"Alexa, ask LG to turn on/off the air conditioner."
-
"Alexa, ask LG to start/stop the air conditioner.
Set Temperature
NOTE: The applicable temperature range differs by product model and activated mode.
-
"Alexa, ask LG to set the air conditioner temperature to 65 degrees."
-
"Alexa, ask LG to increase/decrease the air conditioner temperature by 2 degrees.
Set mode (Range: Cool, Dry, Fan)
NOTE: Heat and Auto are also available for stand, wall and system air conditioner type.
-
"Alexa, ask LG to set air conditioner to cool mode."
-
"Alexa, ask LG to change air conditioner to dry mode."
Set Fan Speed (Range: High, Medium, Low)
-
"Alexa, ask LG to set air conditioner to high fan speed."
-
"Alexa, ask LG to change air conditioner fan speed to medium."