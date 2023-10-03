About Cookies on This Site

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Dryer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Dryer

DLE3090W

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Dryer

Get It All Done in Less Time

Ultra-large capacity (7.4 cu.ft.) means you have the room to do more laundry in fewer loads.

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the LG ThinQ® app. Select a cycle, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.

Get It Dry the First Time

Our Sensor Dry system measures the moisture levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time to help ensure you get dry laundry every time.

Keep Clothes
Wrinkle Free

Always forgetting to remove your laundry? No problem. Choosing the Wrinkle Care option periodically tumbles your laundry to keep clothes wrinkle free.

Here to Help

If you ever experience an issue with your LG dryer, you don't have to worry. The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.

Warranty/Certifications

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
7.4 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 39” x 30 1/8” (51 3/8” D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Body Color

White (W)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Electric

Sensor Dry

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

7.4

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454071225

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Temp.

High, Medium, Low

Time Dry

60 min, 40 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Rack Dry

Yes

Custom PGM

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51.375

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 42 1/4 x 31 1/4

Weight (lb.)

122.4

Weight include packing (lb.)

138.9

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP4W

PROGRAMS

[DR]Normal

Yes

[DR]Heavy Duty

Yes

[DR]Bedding

Yes

[DR]Small Load

Yes

[DR]Antibacterial

Yes

[DR]Perm. Press

Yes

[DR]Speed Dry

Yes

[DR]Air Dry

Yes

[DR]Delicates

Yes

[DR]Towels

Yes

[DR]Rack Dry

Yes

[DR]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

