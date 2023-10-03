About Cookies on This Site

4.2 cu.ft. Compact Electric Condensing Front Load Dryer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

4.2 cu.ft. Compact Electric Condensing Front Load Dryer

DLEC888W

4.2 cu.ft. Compact Electric Condensing Front Load Dryer

DLEC888W-Front view
Really dry clothes

Really dry clothes

What's worse than pulling clothes out of the dryer and finding they're still damp? Our Sensor Dry system measures the moisture levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time, to help ensure you get dry laundry every time.
Just set and go

Just set and go

Let us take the guesswork out of doing the laundry. With features like our Dual LED Display indicators and intuitive Dial-A-Cycle™ controls, you'll find the right setting every time.
The Power of Touch

The Power of Touch

What if you could customize your washer or dryer so it only has the cycles you want? LG’s NFC Tag-On technology lets you download new cycles directly from your smartphone. Simply download the app, select your new cycle and touch, or “tag,” your LG appliance to download your selection. What else can NFC Tag-On do? From one-touch cycle options that help you choose the right setting to instant solutions to your troubleshooting questions, LG puts smarter, simpler laundry in the palm of your hand.
Get wise

Get wise

If you ever experience an issue with your LG dryer, you don't have to worry. The SmartDiagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.
Dry Big Loads

Dry Big Loads

Accurately dry big and bulky loads with 4.2 cu.ft. ultra large capacity. Less time in laundry room, more time for life.
NeveRust™

NeveRust™

Instead of a bulky, inefficient agitator, this washer has a low-profile, highly-efficient impeller. And both the NeveRust™ impeller and wash tub are made of durable stainless steel, avoiding nicks that can snag fabrics
Follow the tips below to make sure your LG product will fit in the space intended.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
4.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
24" x 33 1/2" x 25 1/4"
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Body Color

White (W)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

4.2

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

24 x 33 1/2 x 25 1/4

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Touch LED Display

Delay Timer

Yes

FEATURES

Type

Electric

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

4.2

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454068089

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 20Amps

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Level

Very Dry, Normal Dry, Damp Dry

Temp.

High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

60 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Custom PGM

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

24 x 33 1/2 x 25 1/4

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

26 3/32 x 34 11/16 x 28 1/8

Weight (lb.)

105

Weight include packing (lb.)

115

PROGRAMS

[DR]Normal

Yes

[DR]Sportswear

Yes

[DR]Delicates

Yes

[DR]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[DR]Quick Dry

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

What people are saying

