A grid layout of albums with the Apple Music logo overlayed, with LG OLED and Dolby Atmos Logo below.

Get 3 free months of Apple Music

Over 100 million songs, all ad-free.

Plus experience Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for sound that surrounds you.

Easy to Redeem

Just open the Apple Music app on your LG TV to redeem.

A cursor clicks on the Music on the WebOS homepage and opens the Music page with Apple Music and other music streaming sites.

A grid layout of albums with the Apple Music logo overlayed.

The Apple Music interface shows updated playlists and personalized picks with the Dolby Atmos logo below it.

Enjoy Apple Music on LG Devices

Offer available in the Apple Music app on select 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models. StanbyME and StanbyME Go TV models, 2022-2024 LG MyView™ Smart Monitor models.

LG StandbyME, an LG TV with LG Soundbar, and LG monitor all show Apple Music on their displays.