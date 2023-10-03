We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24” HD Smart TV with webOS
One Screen to Rule Them All
*Screen image simulated.
Cinema Mode
Optimized Home Cinema
Cinema Mode is a preset picture setting option that displays optimal levels of contrast, picture sharpness, and colour ideal for watching in darker rooms.
**AirPlay: Mirrorring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
**Screen Share: Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
**Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV monitor.
Immersive Experience
Stylish & Convenient
Stylish
**Wall mount sold separately.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
23.6
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Panel Type
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
NTSC 68% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Bit
-
8bit
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
0.38175 x 0.38175
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
-
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ. (GTG)
-
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
-
Refresh Rate
-
83Hz
-
HDMI
-
Yes x 2
-
USB
-
Yes x 1
-
Optical Out
-
Yes
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
-
Yes
-
Equalizer
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Speaker Output
-
5W
-
Virtual surround
-
AI SOUND
-
Type (w/ Watt)
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
Input
-
100-200Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
40W (19V 2.1A)
-
Normal On(Typ.)
-
28W
-
DC Off(Max)
-
0.4W
-
Bluetooth Audio
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Gaming Mode
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
-
Yes
-
USB Media Player
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Caption
-
Yes
-
Auto / Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Vivid Standard Eco (APS) Cinema Sports Game Optimizer FILMMAKER MODE Expert (Bright space, daytime) Expert (Dark space, night)
-
ARC-PC
-
16:9, Original, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
-
16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, 4-Way Zoom
-
VoiceOn (Audio Guidance)
-
Yes
-
webOS version
-
22
-
Quick Start
-
Yes
-
Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store - Premium - Apps & Games
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Brower - Google Dial
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready - WiFi Direct - Simplink(HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Analog
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC
-
VESA
-
75 x 75
-
Dolby Audio
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Product with Stand (WxHxD)
-
22.2" x 14.4" x 5.9"
-
Product without Stand (WxHxD)
-
22.2" x 13.4" x 2.3"
-
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
-
25.2" x 16.3" x 5.0"
-
Product Weight with Stand
-
7.3 lbs
-
Product Weight without Stand
-
7.2 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
9.9 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
Buy Directly
24LQ520S-WU
24” HD Smart TV with webOS