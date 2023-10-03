About Cookies on This Site

LG 28 inch Class HD TV Monitor (27.5'' Diag)

28LM400B-PU

Wide Viewing Angle

HD resolution in LG TV Monitor delivers lifelike picture quality with superb colour accuracy. From sitting or standing, you can enjoy the same excellent image projection.

Cinema Mode

When you want to watch a movie in your own space, Cinema Mode's full visibility makes it possible to capture all the important moments, even in dark scenes.

5W x 2 Stereo Speaker

Enjoy your movies or games with realistic stereo sound. With the built in stereo speaker, there is no need for extra speakers around your monitor.

Wall mount

Try mounting your monitor to take advantage of the space saving effect
PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

27.5"

Resolution

1366 x 768

Panel Type

Wide Viewing Angle

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

68%

Colour Bit

8bit

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.44475 x 0.44925

Brightness (Typ.)

200 (typ.) 140 (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1200:1 (typ.)

Response Time_Typ. (GTG)

8ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

Surface Treatment (Glare/non Glare)

non Glare (Haze 1%)

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

2 EA, HDMI 1.4

Composite

Yes (1EA)

Component

Yes (1EA)

USB 2.0

Yes (USB2.0)

RCA Input

Yes

TUNER INPUT

Digital

ATSC

Analog

NTSC M

SOUND

Type

Internal

Speaker Output

5W x 2

POWER

Type (w/ Watt)

PSU (55W)

Input

100~240V

Normal On (Typ.)

45W

DC Off (Max)

Less than 0.5W

FREQUENCY - HDMI

H-Frequency

15.63kHz~67.5kHz

V-Frequency

23.976Hz~70Hz

FEATURES

HDCP

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Caption

Yes

Auto / Manual Clock

Yes

On / Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Picture Mode

Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports (Soccer)/Game

ARC-PC

16:9, Original, 4:3, Zoom, Just Scan

ARC-Video

16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720pK ) Original - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI

Divx HD player (USB Media Player)

Yes (without DivX codec)

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

VoiceOn (Audio Guidance)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

No (Energy Saving)

WALL MOUNT

VESA

100 x 100

STANDARD

UL / cUL

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Remote Controller

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Product with Stand (WxHxD)

25.0" x 16.7" x 7.2"

Product without Stand (WxHxD)

25.0" x 15.2" x 3.0"

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

27.8" x 17.8" x 5.4"

Product Weight with Stand

7.1 lbs

Product Weight without Stand

6.8 lbs

Shipping Weight

10.6 lbs

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

What people are saying

