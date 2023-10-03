LG NANO75 50” 4K LED w/ ThinQ AI

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colourful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
Alt text
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Alt text
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
Alt text
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colours of a video.
Alt text
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney .
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Stay connected to your hero
An image featuring the GeForce Now logo on a dark background. Cover art and titles of several popular games are shown.
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series
Alt text
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer for cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174028681
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
12.4
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1215 x 775 x 152
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
15.1
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1121 x 651 x 57.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1121 x 708 x 232
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
862 x 232
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
12.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
200 x 200
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
50NANO75UQA
LG NANO75 50” 4K LED w/ ThinQ AI