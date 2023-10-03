We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Offer available with LG 4K and 8K TVs on 2018 to 2022 models. New subscribers only. Offer ends February 7, 2023. Plan renews at your region’s price per month after free trial until cancelled. Terms apply.
All you need is popcorn
Must-see Apple Originals on your LG Smart TV.
Dive into award-winning original shows, films, and documentaries from some of the world’s most creative storytellers — on your LG Smart TV. New Apple Originals every month. Try it free for 3 months!*
From left, a man in the black background. A girl holding crystal, Apple TV+ logo, A mand and a robot standing in the middle of nowhere, female in the house, Two women are standing next each other, mother and her two childern are running, a man look up to the sky, two men are facing each other.
Insider perks
LG offers 3 months of Apple TV+ free*
This promotion is available in countries where Apple TV+ is available. It applies to 4K and 8K LG Smart TVs released from 2018 to 2022, and is available to new Apple TV+ subscribers from December 01, 2022 to February 7, 2023.*
Images of LG Smart TVs released from 2018 to 2022.
How to redeem your Apple TV+ offer.
Just open the Apple TV app on your eligible LG TV to redeem.
A picture of LG Smart TV's web OS. In web OS page, there is a 3 month free of Apple TV+ promotion voucher.
Just like magic
Click or use your voice to stream Apple TV+.
Discover some of the world’s most creative stories at your fingertips. Use voice command or point, click, and scroll with your LG Magic Remote.
Image of LG smart TV's web OS and the hand is holding LG Magic remote to access Apple TV+
Buy the latest lineup and get an offer!
*Offer available with LG 4K and 8K TVs on 2018 to 2022 models. Offer ends February 7, 2023. Valid only for new subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region, age 13+. Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Requires iTunes/Apple Media Services account. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/uk/terms.html. Compatible products and services required. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Apple TV+ is a service mark of Apple Inc. Apple is not a participant or sponsor of this promotion.