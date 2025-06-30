We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor
All Spec
ACCESSORY
Adapter
Yes
Power Cord
Depend on Country
Remote Controller
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
692 x 160 x 439
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
612 x 368.5 x 73.9
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
612 x 394.8 x 150
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.2
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.5
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.55
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Response Time
14ms
Size [cm]
68.57
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INFO
Product name
TV Monitor
MECHANICAL
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
POWER
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
DC Output
40W (19V 2.1A)
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SMART FEATURES
Full Web Browser
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
SOUND
Speaker
Yes
(Only for customers located in Canada)