Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

27LQ625S-PU
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+30 degree side view
side view
rear view
+15 degree rear view
close-up view of ports
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+30 degree side view
side view
rear view
+15 degree rear view
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS Display
  • Wide Viewing Angle
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • webOS Smart TV
  • Wireless Connection Support
  • 2 x 5W Stereo Speakers / Wall Mountable
More
Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    692 x 160 x 439

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612 x 368.5 x 73.9

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612 x 394.8 x 150

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.55

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    14ms

  • Size [cm]

    68.57

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

INFO

  • Product name

    TV Monitor

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    40W (19V 2.1A)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SMART FEATURES

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 