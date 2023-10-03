We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22 Inch TV | High Definition 720P | LCD TV
All Spec
-
Screen size (in.)
-
22
-
Display Type
-
LCD
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
350 cd/㎡
-
Contrast Ratio
-
50,000:1
-
Colours Reproduction (R,G,B) Bit
-
8 bits
-
Response Time
-
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Life Span (hr)
-
60,000 hr
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
6 Modes(16:9, Just Scan, 4:3, Set by Program,Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Just Scan
-
HDMI(1080i/1080p/720p) Component(1080i/1080p/720p) RF(1080i/720p)
-
Colour Temperature
-
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)
-
Cinema / Sport / Game
-
Picture Mode
-
7 Modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
JPEG
-
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
-
HDMI (60/30/24p) Component (60/30/24p) RGB (WXGA)
-
Quick View
-
Yes
-
Closed Caption
-
Yes
-
SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)
-
Yes
-
Clock On/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Clock Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
USB (2.0) Input
-
1 Side (SVC, JPEG,MP3,DivX)
-
USB 2.0
-
Yes (1)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes (1)
-
RF In
-
Yes (1)
-
AV In
-
Yes (1)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
Yes (1)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
-
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin)
-
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
Yes(1 ,SVC & Control)
-
SET (w/o stand lbs)
-
8.8 lbs
-
Including stand (lbs)
-
9.5 lbs
-
Set (w/o stand) inch
-
20.7" x 13.0" x 2.6"
-
Including stand inch
-
20.7" x 14.8" x 6.5"
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)