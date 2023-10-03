About Cookies on This Site

49" LJ5500 Full HD 1080p Smart LED TV

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Type

LED

Screen Size

49”

PICTURE QUALITY

Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Output Power

10W

DTS Decoder

Yes

Surround Mode

Virtual Surround Plus

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

SMART TV

webOS 3.5

Yes

Remote Control

Standard

LG Content Store

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Magic Zoom

Live Zoom

Magic Link

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

Music Player

Yes

My Content

Yes

My Channels

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built In

802.11ac

Wifi Direct

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

INPUTS

HDMI

2

USB

1

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1

Composite In

1

Ethernet

1

Optical

1

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.5W↓

WALL MOUNT

VESA

300 x 300

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

Wall Mount (WxDxH)

1110 x 81.1 x 650 mm
43.7” x 3.2” x 25.6”

W Stand (WxDxH)

1110 x 235 x 705 mm
43.7” x 9.3” x 27.8”

Shipping (WxDxH)

1193 x 158 x 770 mm
47.0” x 6.2” x 30.3”

Wall Mount Weight

11.3 kg, 24.9 lbs

W Stand Weight

11.4 kg, 25.1 lbs

Shipping Weight

13.4 kg, 29.5 lbs

UPC

719192610033

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2017

